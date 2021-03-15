Construction Of Chenab Bridge's Arch Bottom Completed, Railway Ministry Posts Clip | Watch

Ministry of Railways on March 15 shared the clip of the “historical moment” marking the completion of the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge that has been completed on Sunday. Next, the construction of the arch upper will commence making it the ‘world’s highest railway bridge. The clip posted on the official Twitter account of the Railway Ministry has already been viewed over 16.5k times with some of the internet users hailing the “outstanding performance” done by the engineers.

The same video was posted by the Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal lauding the completion of the arch bottom on March 14. Earlier on February 25, Goyal had even shared a picture on Twitter and said the “engineering marvel” is on track to reach the closure position. Terming it an “Infrastructural Marvel in Making", Union Minister described it as a unique piece of infrastructure and added that the entire structure is being constructed from steel.

Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position.



It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge ðŸŒ‰ pic.twitter.com/yWS2v6exiP — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 25, 2021

Heritage Route Rail Motor Car To Run As Train Service

In another announcement by Ministry of Railways, it said on March 14 that the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail motor car operations will run as a regular train service from March 18. In a post on the official Twitter handle, Indian Railways welcomed the passengers to “experience the bliss” of travelling on the Kalka Shimla route which is declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a world heritage. The UN agency had listed the Kalka Shimla railway line as a heritage site in 2008 and was even placed under “Mountain Railways of India.” Since then, it has been one of the greatest tourist attractions.

Experience the bliss of travelling on Kalka Shimla Heritage route in Rail Motor Car:



Indian Railway announces operation of Rail Motor Car as regular Train service. It will run 04505/04506Kalka-Shimla-Kalka trains as RAIL MOTOR CAR Special Exp. Trains from 18.03.21. pic.twitter.com/NJWCdtGZoe — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 14, 2021

With the latest announcement by Indian Railways about the iconic railway line, several internet users celebrated the “superb” news. As COVID-19 vaccinations have begun with full swing in the country and people are slowly coming back to the pre-coronavirus times, Indian Railways has introduced a number of facilities to boost the travel industry. Earlier, in a bid to make travel easier for its passengers, the Ministry of Railways on February 25 came up with the facility to book the unreserved tickets through the UTS ON MOBILE app to decongest ticket booking counters and ensure smooth compliance with social distancing norms.