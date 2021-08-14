Cool Entry! Groom Hops Onto Friend's Shoulder To Reach Wedding Venue; Watch Viral Video

A wedding is one of those occasions where a groom goes all the way to ensure not only his costumes but also the entry at the bride's home with an impressive note. Nowadays, grooms are more inclined to royal maharajas-like entry in swanky cars or prefer to come on elephants or horses. In an Indian wedding, the bridegroom also prefers to come on a horse to make the entry grander. However, a groom ignored all these convenient ways and planned a mega entry by riding on his friend's shoulder and marching ahead for his wedding with village kids dancing beside him.

In the 10-second video shared by an Instagram user named official_niranjanm87, the groom is shown to be sitting on the shoulders of a man, presumably his friend. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms. Shared around three days ago, the viral video has garnered 18,000 views and many witty comments. While several users reacted with the laughing emojis, while few chose to appreciate the video uploader for bringing a smile to their face.

Viral video of Indian groom wearing sehra covering head-to-toe leaves netizens in splits

Recently, a groom wears a headdress, which is often called Shehra, which covers the face of the groom from his forehead to his shoulders before he arrives at the wedding venue. However, a groom has become the butt of jokes after his video of wearing a special Sehra with a garland of flowers went viral on social media platforms. In the 10-second video, it shows that the groom wearing a headdress in such a way that it covers his face to his toes. The headdress can be seen attached to his shoulder, probably to provide support to the 'special sehra'. The video that was shared by Instagram user Abdul Khadeer on July 14 has garnered over 3 lakh views and tonnes of witty comments. Some of the funniest comments read, "Are bhai sut hi silwale te 😂😂😂😂", "Waah mere guldaste 😂😂😂." "Kyu bhai itna lamba sahra muh dikhane ke layak nahi ho kiya😂😂😂" commented a user named Shadik. "Me sehra band k nhi ab odke aunga 😂😂😂😂😂😂" read the comment of fourth user.

(Image Credit: Niranjan Mahapatra/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.