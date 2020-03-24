Coronavirus: Family Dances To Beat Boredom During Quarantine, Netizens Amused

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the recent health emergency, people all over the world have been coming up with peculiar, off the wall ideas to keep themselves and others engaged. As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, a recent video of a jolly family has surfaced on social media, raising spirits of people, isolated, all around the world.

Family Goals

The video was shared on Instagram by well-known dancer from Lebanon, Sara Karrit. In the video, Sara seems to be dancing her heart out with her husband and son, taking social media by storm. Donning trousers and hoodies, her husband and son can be seen observing Sara first, followed by them shaking their legs to the track by DJ Neptune, the video turning out to be a full-on entertainment quarantine dance.

The video has won the hearts of people for emitting positive vibes through the video that happens to be 'family goals' for netizens. Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 5,50,000 views on Instagram with a barrell of comments for the family.

Twitter smitten

Not only did the video spread it's magic on Instagram, but it also put a spell on Twitter. The same video when uploaded on Twitter by a popular artist from Nigeria, Don Eazi, collected over 8 million views on the social platform. The video gave way to more people getting enchanted by the amazing quarantine dance, leading to further retweets and tons of reactions and appreciation from people all over the world.

This one na Supa Mummy ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2vGByTRzoo — Don Eazi (@mreazi) March 21, 2020

In these depressing times this family is raising the hope , stay happy stay home ✌🏾 https://t.co/dJcWZrchQN — Vignesh (@vmvignesh) March 22, 2020

This put such a smile on face despite what’s going on in the world. Seeing a family bond like that and having fun! ❤️ https://t.co/SQyJwlS37Y — ＺＡＹＮＡ (@ThisIsZayna) March 22, 2020

Kicking off another week of quarantine like... https://t.co/1qib3IDzfe — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) March 23, 2020

Happy Monday! I can’t quite dance this well but it won’t stop me from trying. https://t.co/dUhRuKtL3w — Christina Wallace (@cmwalla) March 23, 2020

Best video for this quarantine period 😍 — Alfred❤️🇬🇭 (@appiah_alfred) March 23, 2020

A family that dances together stays together! Love this 🦋🌏 — DecadeOfPeace (@KitchenhamVicky) March 22, 2020

