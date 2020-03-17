Coronavirus: Cops Ask Criminals To 'wash Their Hands Off' Crime 'until Further Notice'

In light of the pandemic and recent health emergency, the fear of coronavirus has climbed to an extreme high. There is no looking back in such a situation, however, people all around have time and again come out with productive, yet hilarious ways and means to ease as much fear as possible. The Puyallup Police Department of Washington, who has not pulled out of any chance of adding in a little fun and amusement, even when such a situation continues to persist.

High-spirited appeal

Just recently, the Police Department took to Twitter to make a very unusual appeal to the criminals around Puyallup. Adding in an important advisory for the criminals, the witty police department hilariously advised the criminals to cease their misbehavior, with further addition of an extremely extraordinary promise of notifying the criminals of when they could resume their misdeeds. Puyallup police also thanked them in advance ending the tweet with an expectation that the criminals would keep their hands clean off all crime.

Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior. Until then #washyourhands — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) March 16, 2020

Twitter amused

Twitter, as usual, burst out in laughter and in appraisal at the hilarious attempt made by the police officials. The post uploaded by the Police Department has garnered more than 14,000 likes, a good deal of comments and hilarious, complimentary reactions.

well done with this tweet — Tatum Dahl ⚡️ (@tatedoll) March 16, 2020

Best giggle I've had in "virus related" stuff. Thank you for this! 😂 — Bonnie Bautz (@BonnieBautz) March 16, 2020

I love a police department with a sense of humor — Von lipstick stien (@Raquel__Polanco) March 16, 2020

Lol, this is awesome. Much needed humor in this time of mass hysteria. Keep up the good work! — DigitalEnforcer (@DigitalEnforcer) March 16, 2020

And we have a winner! pic.twitter.com/k2n1M8jvLl — Spidey Prince 🌀 (@BigBlueBeckham) March 16, 2020

😂 thx for the laugh. Washing hands regularly. — allison brizburk (@sninalthat) March 17, 2020

In a similar incident that occurred, the Salt Lake City Police Department, took to Twitter a few days back calling out to all criminals to halt their notorious behaviour until they are notified, in the days to come. Like the Puyallup Police, the Salt Lake City Police also thanked the criminals in advance, collecting tons of reactions.

Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

