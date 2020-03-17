The Debate
Coronavirus: Cops Ask Criminals To 'wash Their Hands Off' Crime 'until Further Notice'

What’s Viral

Coronavirus fear has increased but the Puyallup Police, amid all the fears are making a hilarious appeal, asking criminals to halt crimes until further notice.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus fear: cops ask criminals to halt crimes for the time being

In light of the pandemic and recent health emergency, the fear of coronavirus has climbed to an extreme high. There is no looking back in such a situation, however, people all around have time and again come out with productive, yet hilarious ways and means to ease as much fear as possible. The Puyallup Police Department of Washington, who has not pulled out of any chance of adding in a little fun and amusement, even when such a situation continues to persist. 

High-spirited appeal

Just recently, the Police Department took to Twitter to make a very unusual appeal to the criminals around Puyallup. Adding in an important advisory for the criminals, the witty police department hilariously advised the criminals to cease their misbehavior, with further addition of an extremely extraordinary promise of notifying the criminals of when they could resume their misdeeds. Puyallup police also thanked them in advance ending the tweet with an expectation that the criminals would keep their hands clean off all crime.

Twitter amused

Twitter, as usual, burst out in laughter and in appraisal at the hilarious attempt made by the police officials. The post uploaded by the Police Department has garnered more than 14,000 likes, a good deal of comments and hilarious, complimentary reactions. 

In a similar incident that occurred, the Salt Lake City Police Department, took to Twitter a few days back calling out to all criminals to halt their notorious behaviour until they are notified, in the days to come. Like the Puyallup Police, the Salt Lake City Police also thanked the criminals in advance, collecting tons of reactions.

First Published:
