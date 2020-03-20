Coronavirus Fears Has Keralites Maintaining A Safe Distance Even Outside Liquor Shop

People around the world have been taking up various measures to tackle the Coronavirus situation. Since the past few hours, pictures from Kerala have been doing the rounds where people can be seen distancing themselves outside a beverage shop. Netizens have been finding the scene amusing and responsible at the same time.

Kerala approach to a Coronavirus-free drinking

COVID-19 has put people in a situation where they have been socially distancing themselves in order to avoid getting the contagious disease. A picture has lately been doing the rounds on social media which has left netizens in splits. In the picture, people can be seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Kerala. The unique element about the queue is that they are all maintaining a safe distance from each other as a prevention method from Coronavirus.

People have been calling the move responsible and can also be seen amused at the efforts that people are taking to get alcohol. Have a look at the hilarious picture and people’s reaction here.

A scene from a beverages outlet at Thalassery in Kannur district of #Kerala.

Seems like people are religiously following the instructions of @CMOKerala and @shailajateacher.

An example of #SocialDistanacing at its best. #FightingCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/zcnCl2QEJI — Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) March 19, 2020

Queue outside Liquor shop in #Kerala .. so much discipline with 6feet distance 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zt551M9JZk — S. K. S. (@GOLUVIVU) March 19, 2020

Most responsible drinkers on the earth are from #Kerala, while maintaining the #SocialDistancing in the view of #CoronavirusOutbreak! Look at their commitment for drinking during the troubled times! 😃😛😂 pic.twitter.com/0Ymrv77Wuq — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) March 19, 2020

Citizens doing their part

Another video has been doing the rounds on Twitter where people can be seen washing their hands at the washbasin installed by the side of the road. People can be seen systematically washing their hands after taking a transport bus. Have a look at the video here.

