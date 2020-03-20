The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Fears Has Keralites Maintaining A Safe Distance Even Outside Liquor Shop

What’s Viral

Coronavirus has people in Kerala maintaining a safe distance from each other even at liquor shops. Twitter lauds their commitment. Have a look at the pictures.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

People around the world have been taking up various measures to tackle the Coronavirus situation. Since the past few hours, pictures from Kerala have been doing the rounds where people can be seen distancing themselves outside a beverage shop. Netizens have been finding the scene amusing and responsible at the same time.

Read | Ranveer Singh Promotes 'Apna Time Aayega' Masks With Fans Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala approach to a Coronavirus-free drinking

COVID-19 has put people in a situation where they have been socially distancing themselves in order to avoid getting the contagious disease. A picture has lately been doing the rounds on social media which has left netizens in splits. In the picture, people can be seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Kerala. The unique element about the queue is that they are all maintaining a safe distance from each other as a prevention method from Coronavirus.

People have been calling the move responsible and can also be seen amused at the efforts that people are taking to get alcohol. Have a look at the hilarious picture and people’s reaction here.

Read | Suniel Shetty Has Special Reply To Kevin Pietersen's Hindi Tweet On Fighting Coronavirus

Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: China Illuminates Buildings To Mark Zero Domestic Case'

Citizens doing their part

Another video has been doing the rounds on Twitter where people can be seen washing their hands at the washbasin installed by the side of the road. People can be seen systematically washing their hands after taking a transport bus. Have a look at the video here.

Read | Vicky Kaushal On Commencing 'Takht' After Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Can't Wait To Start'

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE