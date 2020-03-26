The Debate
Coronavirus Lockdown: Here Are 21 Songs You Could Listen To In These 21 Days

What’s Viral

Here are 21 songs for 21 days describing the situation as PM Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown on March 24 in a bid to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

In a massive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24 in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The announcement came after India reported over 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Malls, restaurants, salons, even parks have been closed to the public as it is being stated that the 21-day period is necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

Here's a list of songs to help your mood during the lockdown.

21 songs for 21 days

Day 1: Ye Kya Hua, Kaise Hua, Kyu Hua


Day 2: Kya Karein Kya Na Karein Ye Kaisi Mushkil Haaye


Day 3: Bahar se koi andar na aa sake, andar se koi baahar na jaa sake


Day 4: Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai


Day 5: Aaj Main Upar, Aasmaan Neeche


Day 6: Itna Mazaa Kyu Aa Raha Hai

Day 7: I Don't Know What To Do...Taubaa Aage Kya Karu


Day 8: Jag Soona Soona Laage


Day 9: Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai Ye Mera Dil Tujhko Kya Chahiye Zindagi


Day 10: Yeh Dooriyaan


Day 11: Jiyein Toh Jiyein Kaise


Day 12: Tum Se Hi Din Hota Hai, Surmayi Shaam Aati Hai


Day 13: Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum


Day 14: Har Pal Yahaan Jee Bhar Jiyo, Jo Hai Samaa Kal Ho Na Ho


Day 15: Aane Waala Pal Jaane Waala Hai. Ho Sake Toh Is Mein Zindagi Bita Do


Day 16: Kis Taraf Hai Aasmaan, Kis Taraf Zameen Khabar Nahi


Day 17: Mujhe Chhod Do Mere Haal Pe, Zinda Hoon Yaar, Kaafi Hai


Day 18: Main Yahan Tu Wahan


Day 19: Agar Tum Saath Ho


Day 20: Pal Pal Pal Pal Har Pal Har Pal... Kaise Katega Pal Har Pal Har Pal


Day 21: Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara, Yahaan Aana Na Dobara

Pic Credit: YouTube/Screengrab

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
