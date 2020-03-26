Coronavirus Lockdown: Here Are 21 Songs You Could Listen To In These 21 Days

In a massive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24 in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The announcement came after India reported over 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

Malls, restaurants, salons, even parks have been closed to the public as it is being stated that the 21-day period is necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

Here's a list of songs to help your mood during the lockdown.

21 songs for 21 days

Day 1: Ye Kya Hua, Kaise Hua, Kyu Hua



Day 2: Kya Karein Kya Na Karein Ye Kaisi Mushkil Haaye



Day 3: Bahar se koi andar na aa sake, andar se koi baahar na jaa sake



Day 4: Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai



Day 5: Aaj Main Upar, Aasmaan Neeche



Day 6: Itna Mazaa Kyu Aa Raha Hai

Day 7: I Don't Know What To Do...Taubaa Aage Kya Karu



Day 8: Jag Soona Soona Laage



Day 9: Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai Ye Mera Dil Tujhko Kya Chahiye Zindagi



Day 10: Yeh Dooriyaan



Day 11: Jiyein Toh Jiyein Kaise



Day 12: Tum Se Hi Din Hota Hai, Surmayi Shaam Aati Hai



Day 13: Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum



Day 14: Har Pal Yahaan Jee Bhar Jiyo, Jo Hai Samaa Kal Ho Na Ho



Day 15: Aane Waala Pal Jaane Waala Hai. Ho Sake Toh Is Mein Zindagi Bita Do



Day 16: Kis Taraf Hai Aasmaan, Kis Taraf Zameen Khabar Nahi



Day 17: Mujhe Chhod Do Mere Haal Pe, Zinda Hoon Yaar, Kaafi Hai



Day 18: Main Yahan Tu Wahan



Day 19: Agar Tum Saath Ho



Day 20: Pal Pal Pal Pal Har Pal Har Pal... Kaise Katega Pal Har Pal Har Pal



Day 21: Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara, Yahaan Aana Na Dobara

Pic Credit: YouTube/Screengrab

