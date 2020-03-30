The Debate
Students Warn Of Putting Out Spoilers For Netflix Shows If People Step Out Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

Coronavirus fear is forcing people to stay at home, however for those who don't abide, students have put up billboards containing spoilers from Netflix shows.

Coronavirus: Netflix shows spoilers bombards city, urges to stay home

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has taken everybody by storm, lives of many have been disrupted and the world has turned upside down. Following strict lockdown restrictions, people have been forced to stay at home, isolated and under home quarantine. Many other people have been religiously working from home, avoiding stepping out, in order to fight COVID-19. On one hand, where a few people have still not realised the need to stay under lockdown in these tough times, students from an Ad School have bombarded the city with spoilers from Netflix, urging people to stay at home. 

Stay at home or read spoilers

While most people are extra cautious when it comes to their favourite Netflix shows, students enrolled at Miami Ad School have put up billboards on streets, subways and stations to force people to stay at home. The billboards, however, are not usual random ad displays. They contain spoilers from popular Netflix shows - Stranger Things, Love is Blind, Kingdom and Narcos. The project was designed by students from the ad school, who came up with the idea of forcing people to stay at home, unless they wanted to read spoilers from popular, loved shows. 

Netizens amused

Several posts regarding the spoilers were uploaded on Twitter, with netizens lauding and appreciating the students behind the idea. Since posted, the tweet of one user garnered more than 31,59,000 likes, around 88,700 retweets and an overload of comments. Many other users took to social media to urge people to stay at home and not go out, during COVID-19.

