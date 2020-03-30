Students Warn Of Putting Out Spoilers For Netflix Shows If People Step Out Amid Lockdown

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has taken everybody by storm, lives of many have been disrupted and the world has turned upside down. Following strict lockdown restrictions, people have been forced to stay at home, isolated and under home quarantine. Many other people have been religiously working from home, avoiding stepping out, in order to fight COVID-19. On one hand, where a few people have still not realised the need to stay under lockdown in these tough times, students from an Ad School have bombarded the city with spoilers from Netflix, urging people to stay at home.

Stay at home or read spoilers

While most people are extra cautious when it comes to their favourite Netflix shows, students enrolled at Miami Ad School have put up billboards on streets, subways and stations to force people to stay at home. The billboards, however, are not usual random ad displays. They contain spoilers from popular Netflix shows - Stranger Things, Love is Blind, Kingdom and Narcos. The project was designed by students from the ad school, who came up with the idea of forcing people to stay at home, unless they wanted to read spoilers from popular, loved shows.

Netizens amused

Several posts regarding the spoilers were uploaded on Twitter, with netizens lauding and appreciating the students behind the idea. Since posted, the tweet of one user garnered more than 31,59,000 likes, around 88,700 retweets and an overload of comments. Many other users took to social media to urge people to stay at home and not go out, during COVID-19.

Netflix have completely smashed it out the park with “you should have stayed at home” pic.twitter.com/mqpLnT5Dn6 — tiara (@tar_rar) March 29, 2020

Netflix put spoilers out on the streets so those who dont quarantine get their shows spoiled lmaoooooooooOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RjasxotLal — غرام (@gxsxs) March 27, 2020

Netflix posting spoilers everywhere because ‘you should have stayed at home’ is the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/VMJ92PogyA — kayla (@kaylajadegab) March 29, 2020

Spoiler alert:



A Netflix spec ad that encourages people to stay home by putting up billboards of spoilers from their original programming pic.twitter.com/eG3viWvS69 — Matthew Kobach (but havin a social distanced bday) (@mkobach) March 26, 2020

Actually it was an ad school in Miami who created the concept as a suggestion for Netflix, the ads aren’t endorsed.



Either way, absolutely brilliant. — ل (@leeeenakhan) March 29, 2020

@JennyKnighting This has to be best advertising to come out of the crisis so far. Love it! — John Telford (@jtelford1) March 29, 2020

this is genius 😂😂😂 — kamal hakim 📸 (@ripbabyface_) March 30, 2020

