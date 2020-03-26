The Debate
Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Artists Flood Social Media With Songs About COVID-19

What’s Viral

From Dhinchak Pooja to Baba Sehgal’s back-to-back tracks on deadly coronavirus outbreak, the social media is flooded with creativity as nation entered lockdown.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

From Dhinchak Pooja to Baba Sehgal’s back-to-back tracks on deadly coronavirus outbreak, the internet has dove into creativity as the nation entered a 21-day lockdown until April 14. While the number of infections of COVID-19 in India has spiked to 694 including foreigners, the fatal virus had claimed at least 13 lives. The country can be seen struggling with the new concept of self-isolation and social distancing which are seen as the two most effective means to combat the pandemic. 

Singers, artists, ‘memers’ have taken this opportunity to showcase their art and one of the netizens has also called it “comedy in misery”. While Baba Sehgal released a new song ‘Namaste’ outlining the importance of hygiene and cleanliness along with eating habits to prevent COVID-19 contraction, Jamie Lever decided to rant about the entire outbreak with her song, ‘why this corona disease’.

'Corona song'

Not just India, but social media has been flooded by songs to poems about the coronavirus from Turkey, Nigeria, and the US. Some of them are also being called "very catchy" by internet users. The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 21,295 lives worldwide as of March 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 198 countries and has infected at least 471,464 people. Out of the total infections, 114,642 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. 

First Published:
COMMENT
