Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To Cope With Situation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The users online have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to ward off boredom amid the quarantine measures by sharing funny memes related to coronavirus outbreak. As several entertainment outlets, pubs, restaurants, bars, and cinema halls have been instructed to shut down by the government across several countries, netizens have launched a meme fest to create a lighter environment on the social media.

Creativity and sense of humour

The advisory related to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak constitutes the majority of jokes and memes on Twitter. As a containment effort, health authorities in many countries have urged people to remain in their homes and work to avoid travel. This comes as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the disease that has claimed over 6,000 lives globally.

People are also sharing perfect work from home conditions and other creative ideas amid the lockdown. The netizens have outpoured creativity and sense of humour on Twitter that has triggered hilarious responses from users worldwide who are taking the meme fest forward.

As many of us move to virtual meetings and working from home during this strange time, we can all bond over the issue that everyone needs to MUTE YOUR DAMN PHONE ON CONFERENCE CALLS pic.twitter.com/945bl48stp — Jessie (@foodiejess) March 11, 2020

PSA for office folks suddenly working from home #remoteworking pic.twitter.com/3NBXABzyHf — Ted Goas (@TedGoas) March 10, 2020

Everyone in media and tech having to work remotely from home to avoid convid-19.



Me, having been working from home as an illustrator for the last 11 years to keep costs down: pic.twitter.com/XfE6p46bJM — Daniel Fishel (@o_fishel) March 10, 2020

When people discover that they're happier and more productive when working from home and the quarantine ends. #remoteworking pic.twitter.com/JSoTAowyhS — Sharon (she/her) (@sharondio) March 10, 2020

That would be my boss dragging me back into work. 😂 — Variety Λrchive (@VarietyArchive) March 10, 2020

I see everyone posting wfh pics with their pets but none of y’all are dealing with the boundaries issues I deal with on the daily. pic.twitter.com/JbJi6esndB — Daniel Fishel (@o_fishel) March 14, 2020

Hoomums been working from home today so I have been supervising. I make a great job dog if I do day so #dogsoftwitter #jobdog pic.twitter.com/FRCWR1mmje — SamCandiPoppy (@CandiPoppy) March 11, 2020

Our home internet today.



Alyson & I workIng from home, online school for Edie. Huck has a fever. Hold on inter-webs! #COVID19 #Seattle pic.twitter.com/jN3c4InbVj — Eric Branner (@dilkpants) March 11, 2020

So, us Unity folks are officially in WFH mode for the next few weeks, which has meant some of our employees have had to get creative with their 'office space'



My personal highlight has been the ironing board desk 😂#remoteworking #unity3d pic.twitter.com/aS0ZqHgRHE — Bex Holland (@bexx_bass) March 13, 2020

