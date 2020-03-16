The Debate
Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To Cope With Situation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

What’s Viral

The advisory related to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak constitutes the majority of jokes and memes across the social media.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai
Coronavirus

The users online have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to ward off boredom amid the quarantine measures by sharing funny memes related to coronavirus outbreak. As several entertainment outlets, pubs, restaurants, bars, and cinema halls have been instructed to shut down by the government across several countries, netizens have launched a meme fest to create a lighter environment on the social media.

Creativity and sense of humour

The advisory related to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak constitutes the majority of jokes and memes on Twitter. As a containment effort, health authorities in many countries have urged people to remain in their homes and work to avoid travel. This comes as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the disease that has claimed over 6,000 lives globally.

People are also sharing perfect work from home conditions and other creative ideas amid the lockdown. The netizens have outpoured creativity and sense of humour on Twitter that has triggered hilarious responses from users worldwide who are taking the meme fest forward.  

