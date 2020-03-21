The Debate
The Debate
COVID-19: Video Shows 'furry Coworker' Distracting Its Hooman, Netizens Say 'same'

What’s Viral

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have decided to work from home. Amidst this, video of a man who has got a remote working problem has taken over Twitter.

Coronavirus:Video of dog on Twitter distracting man working from home sparks chain of reactions

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have decided to work from home, due to which, corporate cultures around the globe are changing. Amidst this, video of a man who has got a remote working problem has taken over the internet. 

Kevin P. Johnson, a Twitter user, posted a 30-second-long  clip on the microblogging site on March 19. It shows a man, who is trying to work from home, however, his furry co-worker, keeps distracting him, demanding some attention and a humble ear rub. It seems that the furry dog does not want his owner to do anything else, but to play with him.

In the video, the reaction that Johson gives to his needy four-legged colleague is absolutely hilarious. He asks if he can do his work. However, as soon as his hand moves away from the sweet spot behind his doggo’s ear to the laptop, a paw moves over to block his movement. Johnson does not have any other option, but to comply with a sign and an “okay”.

'Needy' coworker goes viral

The video that has taken the internet by storm, has garnered almost 2.4 million views and 65,500 retweets, and has over 1,200 comments and 263,400 likes.

Twitter users had an overwhelmingly humorous reaction to the video with one person commenting:

 

 

Another Twitter user shared a video of his doggo making him late for a deadline:

 

While another posted this picture to show how her dog is keeping her company as she works from home:

 

One Twitter user very wisely said, “you are getting work done, just not the work you were expecting to do”.

 

