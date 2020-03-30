Coronavirus: Woman Shares Bizarre Pic Of Her Mum 'bathing' Tesco Delivery As Precaution

As the world is fighting against coronavirus, people all over the world have been coming up with out of the box ideas to keep themselves and others engaged. As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, people have been taking to various social media platforms to share methods on how to stay safe. People are opting for bizarre ways to stay safe from the virus. A Woman shows a bizarre picture of her Mum, bathing her Tesco shop to prevent coronavirus contamination.

Bathing Tesco delivery

Evie Lancaster shared the picture of the soapy shop on Twitter to show her mum’s unusual technique, showing that there are Greek yoghurts, tomatoes, tzatziki, feta cheese, broccoli, Pink Lady apples and cauliflower all soaking away in the bath.

She captioned it, ‘What precautions are you all taking during the global pandemic? My mum is bathing her Tesco delivery.’ Since being posted, the post has garnered over 97,000 likes and over 25,000 retweets. People were left in hysterics after seeing the bizarre photo, and took to Twitter to show the bizarre methods that they have undertaken to keep the coronavirus away from them.

What precautions are you all taking during the global pandemic? My mum is bathing her Tesco delivery pic.twitter.com/96TnBPgjwO — Evie Lancaster (@EvieLancaster) March 27, 2020

The post got a response from Twitter user Michelle Healy, who shared a picture of her mom ironing money.

My mum.... 😂 pic.twitter.com/7j0Usu9L21 — HEALY #1 NUI Seanad Election (@MichelleHealy_1) March 27, 2020

There was one person who replied: “If it’s a hot bath, that’s a banging soup right there!” Another said: “Thanks for the laugh, that’s absolutely quality.” However, these rather innovative methods did receive some criticism from Twitter users. One user warned that it might not be the best idea to bathe food in soap.

You know ingesting soap makes you ill? — Rachel Undercover (@RachelUndercovr) March 27, 2020

While David John Brewer, a user replied to Evie's original post, saying: "For the love of God, can everyone try and find their brain cells they appear to have lost."

For the love of God, can everyone try and find their brain cells they appear to have lost. — David John Brewer (@DavidJohnBrewer) March 27, 2020

Erm - why add bubble bath? — David Robson 🎧🎬🌈 (@DavidRobson84) March 27, 2020

