Costa Rica Canopy Tour Gets Chaotic After Adventurist Rams Into Sloth During Zip Lining

Ziplining is a popular sport that claims a massive fanbase, however, a video currently doing rounds across the internet is raising major concerns regarding the sport. An adventurist's attempt at the sport was obstructed by a lazy sloth as both rammed into each other. The adventurist, a kid wearing a yellow helmet, was seen alongside his guide, gliding on a zip line for around 12 seconds before unexpectedly crashing into the sloth. The incident was recorded by the person who was apparently following the kid on the zip line.

After the crash, the young boy can be heard, saying, "I just clocked it straight in the face." To this, his guide replies, "Don't worry, don't worry. It's a sloth." The video was first shared on Reddit following which, it went viral. The video was then reshared on Twitter by the original user who posted it, while he explained that the incident transpired during a canopy tour in Costa Rica, a Central American country. Taking to the caption, the user wrote, "Things that happen when you take a Canopy Tour in Costa Rica." See the video here:

Things that happen when you take a Canopy Tour in Costa Rica 🦥🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/AEJU0QCtyv — Gmo_cr (@Gmo_CR) March 14, 2022

What happened after the crash?

It should be mentioned here that sloths are known for their lazy movements. According to Sloth Conservation Foundation, sloths raise their hands in a curl, apparently in a waving gesture, to exhibit stress they are undergoing. Though what happened after the crash is yet to be known, it can be derived that the slow-moving animal was most likely left unharmed. The video after garnering immense views on Reddit repeated the feat on Twitter as well. The entire incident happened inside the Go Adventure Arenal Park. The park's owner, Flavio Leiton Ramos told The Daily Mail that it's unclear how the sloth climbed over to the wire and directly into the path of the oncoming adventurist, but noted that it all happened quickly.

Image: Twitter/@Gmo_CR