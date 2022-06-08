Couple Ditches Catering Service To Afford Disney's Micky & Minnie's Appearance At Wedding

A wedding is considered one of the biggest and most monumental moments of a person's life. Commonly, if the budget allows it, couples tend to shell out handsome money to go all out on the expenses to celebrate the day with their friends and family. However, that is usually limited to the venue, drinks, and food.

Taking up a notch higher, a couple decided to ditch food in order to afford half an hour appearance from Disney's beloved characters Micky and Minnie at their wedding reception. The couple, who share avid love for Disneyland, spoke out about their experience after they received flak from the guests who complained about their peculiar priority at the reception.

A Reddit confession of a couple is making rounds on social media where they explained a situation about spending their parents' money, which they received for their 'dream' wedding, on Micky and Minnie appearance. More than a month later, the couple came across a post from their relative on Facebook complaining about the food at the reception or lack thereof which was backed by other guests.

''Disney is such an important part not only to us but also our marriage,'' the couple reasoned in their post. They continued, ''The issue was with our decision to not offer catering services/bar services at our wedding due to routing the money towards having a wedding Minnie and Mickey make appearances at our special day,''

They also explained that while they allotted the catering budget to having an appearance of their favourite Disney characters, the venue offered 'plenty of facilities' where guests could eat and that the guests were warned about it on the invitation card. They also mentioned, ''There were also vending machines available throughout.'' Additionally, the couple revealed that one session for the appearance from the Disney cartoons cost them around $2750 (Approx Rs 2,13,728).

Social media users appeared to have been questioning the couple's bizarre priority at their wedding as they criticized their decision to forgo food at the reception. On the other hand, a few people backed them by pointing out that they had the liberty to organize their wedding to their liking.

