Couple Gets Married In Hospital With Ailing Daughter As Their Bridesmaid; See Pictures

A couple got married in the hospital with their ailing daughter as their bridesmaid. Louise and Karim's daughter Layla was born in December and has been in hospital most of her life. But, Louise and Karim wanted her to be part of the celebration, so they decided to tie the knot in the hospital. University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation shared the story on Instagram along with few pictures of the wedding ceremony.

Couple gets married in hospital

In the post shared by Instagram handle UHBW NHS, it is mentioned that Layla was born in December and has CHARGE syndrome and several complex complications. She has been admitted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children since March. Her parents Louise and Karim wanted to get married in her presence. They made sure that their daughter Layla could dress up and be a part of their special day. She was dressed in a pink dress and her hospital room was decorated with balloons and pictures of the family. There was also a big wedding cake on the table. In the caption, the couple thanked the hospital staff for helping them through the wedding. Take a look at the post.

Louise and Karim Rezaie told BBC News that they got engaged last year while Louise was pregnant. It was a dream of Louise to have her daughter as their bridesmaid. Louise, the psychological wellbeing practitioner said that their daughter's future was uncertain so they decided to get married in hospital. Karim, Layla's father, a 38-year-old psychological therapist, told BBC News that the couple officially married on May 21 in an intimate ceremony at the local registry office and then returned to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children. The hospital team had transformed a room into a wedding venue and the ward corridor was used as the aisle. He added that Layla seemed excited and was playing with her wand. He revealed that due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there was no guest in attendance but the hospital staff arranged live guitar music, a photographer and a video of family and friends.

IMAGE: UHBWNHS/Instagram

