Couple Goals: Daughter Shares Photo Of Father Supporting His Wife During Exams

A netizen shared a heartwarming story about how her father has been supporting her mother as she takes language exams. In the picture, a person using a ruler is seen drawing margins on a sheet. The thoughtful gesture of the man during his wife's examination has touched the hearts of netizens.

Husband supports wife during exams

A Twitter user Atulaa has shared a picture in which a person is seen drawing margins on a sheet with a ruler. The user in her post explained that her mother has to appear in language exams this week. She added that her father has been helping her mother during the exams by drawing margins on her answer sheet every day. She further mentioned that her father also readies her pencil box for exams. "Small acts of service = best love language", concluded the daughter in her caption.

Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language don't @ me pic.twitter.com/8xlG96qRPv — Atulaa (@atulaak) July 2, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 7580 likes and 520 retweets at the time of publishing this. Netizens, moved by the thoughtful gesture of the man took to the comments section to praise him. One user wrote, "Made my day. And I hope to find someone to grow through life with like this". Another user commented, "cutest thing I've seen on the internet today". Another individual commented, "This is so cute, and this is the kind of couplegoals to aspire".

IMAGE: atulaak/Twitter