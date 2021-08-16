Couple Hands Out Cheques To Friends And Family After Winning Millions In Lottery Jackpot

Money may provide anyone with the nicest options and improved life, but it imparts a unique objective when someone spends it on something that they truly have trust in. After donating a large amount of the winnings to as many as 30 individuals, this British couple has now paved the way by enlightening people all around the world who wish to donate and contribute.

It all started when in 2010, Sharon and Nigel Mather earned the $170 million Eriomillions lottery jackpot. Though they managed to keep their victory a secret for a long time, they were certain that they would get the funds, they began to surprise 30 of their friends and family members with cheques of their winning from the lottery.

The story behind the viral couple giving cheques to their friends and relatives

Following their victory, the couple made a spreadsheet along with the names of their close friends and family members to whom they intended to send cheques. Sharon and Nigel began mailing out cheques to their friends and relatives as the final list with the shortlisted names were completed.

Sharon stated that both of them were not attempting to brag about their winnings, but rather tried to assist people who were close to them. Sharon told Manchester Evening News that her husband used to work as a hotel manager and that he made a spreadsheet and visited about 30 acquaintances and family members.

She further stated by describing their decision that they couldn't give anything away because they need to take care of themselves and their two small children. She said that they wanted to make a difference in the lives of as many people as possible.

The pair not only helped their family and friends, but they also donated to the Francis House Hospice in Manchester. Following the loss of their 18-year-old niece, the institution had a special place in their hearts.

The couple claims to have encouraged their boys to be grateful for what they have and to never boast or flaunt about it.

Sharon explained that having so much money is a big concern as it is a full responsibility that how they are going to spend it. She said that they should spend the money wisely and not waste it.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.