Ivory Coast: Couple Hurries To Send Wedding Invites As COVID-19 Lockdown Eases

A couple in Ivory Coast rushed to make last-minute invites after authorities eased lockdown in the nation on May 14. According to reports the West African nation, which has reported 2,017 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities as of now. However, owing to declining infections, it eased stringent restrictions put in place earlier in March and raised the maximum number of people allowed at gathering to 200 from 50.

As restrictions lessened, the groom Ange Desire Indat hit the telephone to invite more and more guests to his wedding. Speaking to international media reporters, he said that it was a joy for them as easing restrictions changed everything for them He added that all his, as well as his wife's friends, were present there. According to reports, Indat and his 28-year old bride Maria Andrea Offoumou tied the knot on May 16.

The guests were sitting a meter apart and following all social distancing measures, international media reported. The wedding ceremony had a total of 40 people. However, the bride reportedly reiterated that she was disappointed people could not invite more people.

COVID-19 in Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast has not been hit by the lethal respiratory infection as much as other African nations have. As of now, there are around 1,051 active coronavirus cases in the country. Earlier this month, country's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly was evacuated to France for a medical check, international media reported citing Ivorian officials. According to reports, Coulibaly is the ruling party's candidates in presidential elections scheduled for October.

The 61-year-old leader had self-isolated in March after the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to reports, he had been exposed to the virus, however, all test reports suggested he had not contracted the virus. A statement from the presidency was released on May 3 but provided no further details about his health condition.

The statement added that the country’s defence minister Hamed Bakayoko, who had recovered from COVID-19 in April would serve as ‘interim Prime minister’ in Coulibaly’s absence. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara had, in March, designated Coulibaly as ruling RHDP’ party's candidate for the position of president.

