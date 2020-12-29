Couple Left Shocked After Discovering They've Been Pronouncing Son's Name Wrong

A couple recently came to know that they have been pronouncing their four-year-old son's name wrong all his life. A Reddit user named u/throwRAcousinkiddo, posted a story revealing how she corrected her cousin and his wife about their's son's Irish name, which they have been pronouncing wrong. The woman said that her cousin's wife became upset with her for pointing out that they have been mispronouncing their son's name as she asked netizens if what she did was wrong.

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Bus Struggling To Get Past A Tunnel; Gives 2020 Reminder

The 23-year-old Irish woman revealed that her uncle and aunt moved from Ireland to England 40 years ago, where they had three children, including Liam, her cousin. Liam grew up in England and eventually married an English woman, with whom he has a son. The woman called Liam's son "Oisin" for the sake of the post. The woman said that she and Liam had always talked about meeting each other with family, adding that she never knew how he pronounced Oisin because they always texted.

Read: Queen Elizabeth's Deepfake Delivers 'weirdest' Christmas Speech With Viral Dance Challenge

The woman said that when she met Liam, his wife, and his son for the first time at a park with her own three-year-old son, she called Oisin the way it is originally pronounced - "Oh Sheen". However, Liam confusingly asked her why she called Oisin the way she did. The woman ignored it at the moment and introduced her son before sending the boys to play. Later, when Liam's wife asked about her son's name, which is also an Irish name, the woman wrote that her cousin joked that with all Ishe know about Irish names, it was shocking that she pronounced his son's name wrong.

Read: Roast 2020 Tweet By Twitter Goes Viral; Netizens Share Innovative Posts To Roast The Year

'I am not mispronouncing it'

The woman said, "I'm not the one mispronouncing it,". She added that when they asked what she meant by that, she disclosed to them that they have been mispronouncing the Irish name of their son. They all reportedly left the place after about 10 minutes of having this conversation and later that night the woman received a call from her uncle asking why she'd told them that they were saying the name wrong, and that "oi sin" is the correct pronunciation.

"I had met Liam before when we were kids and teens (just a few times), but since Oisin was born we had only texted, so I had never heard Liam pronounce Oisin's name. We went to the park, we met up with them, and I said "this must be Oisin". Liam asked why I said it like that. I asked what he meant. He said it's pronounced like "oi sin". Like hoisin sauce without the h," the woman wrote.

"They asked what I meant by that and I said it's an Irish name, it's pronounced "oh sheen" and "oi sin" is probably just a result of the Irish language tricking people. Liam said it's how his parents pronounce it, and I said "your parents with English accents?". Things then seemed a bit tense so I changed the subject saying that "Oisin (pronounced their way) seems like a lovely lad, though". The wife then said that they had to go, even though we'd been there barely 10 minutes, if that," she added.

Several netizens sided with the woman, saying she is not at fault in pointing out to the couple that they have been pronouncing the name of the child wrong all his life. One user wrote, "my head is spinning, right now!", after he read all that information on the page. "I did laugh at that. They tend to pronounce it the way it’s actually pronounced. Also, do these people live in a world where google doesn’t exist? How could they have never once double checked?" one user commented. "If I'm the child in question, I want my parents corrected when I'm 4, not 14," another individual wrote.

Read: Danny Pudi's 'Larry, I'm On DuckTales' Goes Viral On Twitter; Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.