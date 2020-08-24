Good News: Farmer Buys Flight Tickets For Workers; Couple Serves Wedding Lunch At Shelter

With the onslaught of COVID-19 cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them. So, here's the day's wrap of five positive stories that can brighten and uplift the mood amid such unprecedented dark times.

Assam police pay tribute to corona warriors with heartfelt video

The official Twitter account of Assam Police shared a heartwarming video, paying tribute to the corona warriors. The video honours the emergency responders including everyone from police personnel to sanitation workers, who were always there at the forefront to battle the novel coronavirus. After watching the heartfelt video, netizens have deemed the warriors as “an epitome of dedication & commitment”.

A small tribute celebrating our brave #CoronaWarriors. An epitome of dedication & commitment, they have been selflessly serving the citizens in these trying times, day & night.



Also wishing all our #COVID_19 affected colleagues - get well soon.



Together, we shall overcome! pic.twitter.com/v4UOQlvxJ2 — Assam Police (@assampolice) August 20, 2020

READ: 'We Shall Overcome': Assam Police Pay Tribute To Corona Warriors With Heartfelt Video

Anand Mahindra to fund boy whose father cycled 105 Km to reach exam centre

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra tweeted that he would financially support the “heroic parent” who cycled over 105 km to take his son to the exam centre. The father of the standard Xth student was toiling to fulfil his child’s dream of becoming a “successful officer”. Sharing the news of MP’s tribal labourer from Dhar district, who travelled 251 kilometres in southwest capital Bhopal, Mahindra wrote in the tweet that these were aspirations that fuelled the nation’s progress. Further, in the post, he wrote that his charity Mahindra Rise will call the ‘inspiring news’ as a “Rise Story”.

READ: Good News: Anand Mahindra To Fund MP Boy Whose Father Cycled 105 Km To Reach Exam Center

Jogger tries to put out wildfire with feet

In a video captured by the response team helicopter that’s caught the attention of the local US broadcasters, a jogger can be seen dousing the wildfire with his feet as huge flames engulf 200 acres of desert near Phoenix. An Arizona man, later identified as Trevor Murphy of Scottsdale posted photos of his bold efforts in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park on his Instagram handle. Murphy, an ultra marathon youngster that covers up to 100 miles daily during his routine workout noticed wildfires in his track range commenced by lightening due to the onset of monsoons. The ill-equipped man, unflinching, started to create a fire break despite his phone breaking into several pieces. “Yesterday was quite the day,” he narrated in an Instagram post.

READ: Video: Jogger Tries To Put Out Wildfire With Feet, Netizens Call Him 'Superhero'

Farmer buys flight tickets to bring back workers from Bihar

During the month of May, a Delhi based mushroom farmer, Pappan Singh, had sent 10 of his workers to their home state Bihar by plane amid the coronavirus lockdown. Reports suggest that Pappan Singh has now booked air tickets for them as well as 10 other migrant labourers to return. The workers have been working with him for more than 20 years.

READ: Good News: Delhi-based Farmer Buys Flight Tickets To Bring Back 20 Workers From Bihar

Couple serves wedding lunch at local shelter

An Ohio based newlyweds donated food from their cancelled wedding reception to a local women's shelter in a selfless act of kindness. According to a post by a local Cleveland charity, The City Mission, the couple dressed in the wedding attire, the bride in a gown, and groom in a tux, Melanie and Tyler Tapajna served families in food crisis on their big day. They not only donated meals but were also seen serving to ensure children and women, homeless at the time of the pandemic, were “well-fed”.

READ: Ohio Couple Serves Wedding Lunch At Local Shelter, Netizens Hail ‘act Of Kindness’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.