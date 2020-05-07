COVID-19: Americans 'panic Buying' Peloton Bikes Amid Pandemic Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are reportedly panic buying Peloton bikes. According to reports, while many people are losing their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown, some people are buying Peloton bikes so that they can workout indoors because the coronavirus lockdown prevents them from going outdoors in order to workout.

Working out during the lockdown

As per the report, the people that are panic buying this bike consider working out to be an integral part of their daily routine. Many people also took to Twitter to share their experiences of panic buying a Peloton bike. Take a look at some of them below.

It’s official: I’m buying a Peloton bike tomorrow. 🚴‍♀️ — Caroline (@carolinabarr) May 6, 2020

If you want a peloton bike, buy their stock and let their growth pay for your bike 🤔 #investing #peloton — AJ (@AndrewJavaheri1) May 6, 2020

Since We are in quarantine for the foreseeable future, do I buy a Peloton bike? — harrison (@PassiveBagel) April 30, 2020

I want a peloton bike — Joe Burrow aka Tiger King 🐅 (@izzy24k_) April 28, 2020

I’m about to panic buy a Peloton bike (@onepeloton) — Andria (@Andria_sl) April 1, 2020

About to “panic buy” a peloton 🤭 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) May 6, 2020

Covid question of the day: do I save up for a Peloton, or do I save up to buy paper towels? — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 1, 2020

