COVID-19: Americans 'panic Buying' Peloton Bikes Amid Pandemic Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are reportedly panic buying $2000 (Rs 1.5 Lakh) Peloton bikes to continue their workout during the lockdown.

COVID-19: Americans 'panic buying' Peloton bikes amid pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are reportedly panic buying  Peloton bikes. According to reports, while many people are losing their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown, some people are buying Peloton bikes so that they can workout indoors because the coronavirus lockdown prevents them from going outdoors in order to workout.

Working out during the lockdown

As per the report, the people that are panic buying this bike consider working out to be an integral part of their daily routine. Many people also took to Twitter to share their experiences of panic buying a Peloton bike. Take a look at some of them below.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 265,094 lives worldwide as of May 7. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 3,820,864 people. Out of the total infections, 1,303,155 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

(Representative Image) (Image Credit Pixabay)

