COVID-19: Anti-maskers Walk Like Zombies To Mock Preventive Measures, Slammed By Netizens

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world by its throat, health safety protocols and other precautionary measures have been at the forefront in fighting the battle with the disease. However, there is a section in the society that thinks governments asking people to wear face masks is part of a bigger conspiracy, they are also commonly referred to as covidiots or anti-maskers.

Read: Iranian Women's Group Empowers Amid Pandemic By Making Masks

In a video that went viral from Toronto recently, these anti-maskers can be seen dressed in white PPE suits and walking through a mall, like zombies. The video also has audio playing in the background, saying, "The government is essential, the government is life, the government is your family, Questioning masks is murder. Thinking for yourself endangers the common good. Body contact causes suffering."

Anti-maskers in Toronto are different pic.twitter.com/doZLhqXowI — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 26, 2020

Read: Face Masks Disrupt Facial Perception, Says New Study By York University

'I'm sick of them'

The video has garnered more than 1 million views since being shared online. Many anti-maskers also joined in the comment section of the post and endorsed the video, while some questioned the motive of the people behind the "irresponsible" act. One individual commented saying, "NOOOOOOoooooo Canada! Let me go on with the belief that your country is full of smart, affable, and kind people with nary a tinfoil hat to be found. Signed, Your Detroit Neighbor." Some also mocked the video as funny and hilarious.

What amuses the hell out of me is that you know they had meetings to plan this and rehearsed it multiple times. I want to go to one of those meetings. Just once. 😂😂😂 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸ColoKare🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ColoKare) December 26, 2020

Let’s have these people take the dead bodies out of Covid wards!! This is incredibly ridiculous!! Wearing masks to protest wearing masks!! These people don’t have both feet in the stirrups!! — Shelby (@cottagegirl57) December 28, 2020

I’m sick of them acting like masks are required from now until the end of time, instead of the average 2 years of a pandemic’s lifespan, at least when noting history — hoyden (@HoydenA) December 26, 2020

You know this guy had to take the bus 🚌 or else he would've leave his backpack in his car 🚗 🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/yPgQyDV5gX — Geo (@Geo45537423) December 27, 2020

Read: Paul McCartney Slams People Opposing Face Masks; Calls Their Argument 'stupid'

Several protests against face masks and other COVID-19 precautionary measures have taken place around the world since the start of the pandemic. Earlier this year, people in the United States took to the streets to protests against face masks, calling its a conspiracy of the deep state. Surprisingly, many right-wing world leaders have also expressed their disagreements with masks, including US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Read: 'Good Work': Man Dressed As Santa Distributes Masks, Sanitizers In Mumbai Amid COVID-19



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.