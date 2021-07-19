COVID-19: Baby Born During Pandemic Confuses Light Post For Sanitizer Dispenser; Watch

COVID-19 pandemic has urged mankind to prioritize personal hygiene over everything. From masks to regular use of sanitizers, people have instilled some personal and civic behaviours that are surely irreversible. Parents have especially ensured that children are protected from the virus. The use of masks and shoving hands under the sanitizer dispensers at malls and restaurants has become a religious practice. The children have skilfully picked up this habit. As proof of the fact, we have a video of a little munchkin that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the endearing baby girl, who was born in 2020, misinterprets everything for a sanitizer. In the hilarious video, the baby girl walks towards every wooden pole and roadside electric lamp post and puts her hand beneath them. She then adorably rubs her hand, possibly replicating exactly what she sees others doing at malls and restaurants. The video is a montage of 3-4days where she is seen in different vibrant-coloured clothes every day, admirably doing the same thing. She is hooked!

Netizens laugh out loud

The video was shared on an Instagram handle Babygram.tr. The video has gone viral soon after it was uploaded on July 6. The video was posted with the caption '#Pandemicbaby😁📽️" and has garnered over 66k love reactions and over 800 comments. The thumbnail on the video reads, " She is born in 2020 and thinks everything is a hand sanitizer 😂." While some viewers have gushed over the cuteness of the baby, some are concerned about her randomly touching electric poles. "Covid era baby😂," one user wrote. "Awwww, so cute ❤️," wrote another. However, there are few who echoed, "That's very cute...but she shouldn't be touching electric fittings...," wrote another user.

'Best laugh ever'

Babygram.tr. has several other adorable videos of cute babies who do their own thing while their parents or loved ones make a video. In another such video, a cute little one is seen laughing her heart out at a bubble gum burst. The video posted with the caption, "best laugh ever" has cumulated over 4lakh views and 300 comments after it was uploaded on July 2. Netizens have showered their love on the video with innumerable love emojis in the comment section.

(Input: Instagram)

