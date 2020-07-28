Teen Uses Math To Slam Netizen Downplaying COVID Deaths In US, Tweeple Say 'there's Hope'

A netizen tweeted the COVID-19 death toll in the US and South Korea. Taking a look at the huge difference between the numbers, another user pointed out that the difference could because of the population difference between the two countries. A high school student took a dig at him using basic Math and shut him down with his calculations. The thread went viral and already has over 94k retweets.

Teen shuts down netizen for downplaying COVID-19 death toll in the US

Stating the number of COVID-19 deaths in the US and South Korea, a user tweeted that the death toll in the US is 140,000+ while the death toll in South Korea is 297. Responding to this, another netizen hinted that the difference is due to the population difference between the two countries. Stating the population numbers, the netizen wrote that South Korea's population is 50 million while the population of the US is 360 million.

In response to this, a high school student used some basic math to shut down the netizen. Replying to him, the teen wrote, "Well if we go off your logic we are 7.2x bigger than South Korea so mathematically we should've had 2,138 deaths but we have at this

time 148,000 which is 69x more than we should have. I'm a high school student and you're a grown man and I understand numbers more than you". Continuing in the same thread, the user further wrote, "At this time I have 150 likes you have 36 I have ratiod you 4.1x pls enjoy math with me :)".

Some netizens were totally in awe of the kid's response while others countered him with more facts and observations. Admiring him, one user wrote, "I can't believe a child with a (very cute) pokemon icon destroyed this dumb. If more of them are like this, the kids will be okay. I feel very proud of this child". Questioning him, another user wrote, "to be fair, diseases/viruses spread exponentially, not linearly like they implied. Viruses spread from one person to two, then to four, then to 8, and 16, 23, 64 128 254 and so on. People NEED to wear masks, don't get me wrong, but being factually incorrect about it helps no one".

