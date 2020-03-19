As COVID-19 Cancels Major Football Matches, Fans Take #10ToquesChallenge At Home

Footballers fans are taking up unusual online gaming challenge, with hashtag #10ToquesChallenge as several major football matches were suspended due to coronavirus. The trend started with a few prominent football players and is now witnessing people from across the world who have come onboard joining the online gaming activity.

Earlier, football matches like the LaLiga and Euro Cup 2020 were either postponed or held without the audience to encourage social distancing as a measure to curb the pandemic. Therefore, football coaches associated with the league designed sessions that involved games that the players could take part in from the premises of their home. Internet users followed the league and are now posting videos playing the football, juggling odd objects like the toilet paper, sparking a humorous response on the social media.

Prominent footballers join the challenge

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, and Atletico de Madrid midfielder, Marcos Llorente, are among the several players who have shared posts confined in their homes. FC Barcelona’s Riqui Puig and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, however, jumped the wagon with a hilarious video where they played football with a loo roll like the rest of the world.

