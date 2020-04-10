COVID-19: Hapur Man Builds ‘treehouse’ To Practice Social Distancing

While the Government of India and public health agencies are continuously promoting the message of social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, an advocate from Uttar Pradesh has come up with a unique idea to follow the advisory. Mukul Tyagi, an advocate from Asaura village near Hapur, built a makeshift treehouse to isolate himself.

In one of the photographs shared by ANI, Tyagi can be seen using a ladder to climb up the tree to get to the makeshift house. In another picture, the UP advocate can be seen reading Shrimad Bhagwad Gita lying on the ‘treehouse’, which is basically a platform made up of old and dried wooden logs.

Hapur: Mukul Tyagi, an advocate has built a makeshift tree house in his village Asaura, as a retreat, during #CoronaLockdown. He says,"Doctors have said social distancing is the only way to contain this pandemic that is why I made up my mind to live in seclusion. I'm enjoying it" pic.twitter.com/NTNRyAHSug — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2020

"Doctors have said social distancing is the only way to contain this pandemic that is why I made up my mind to live in seclusion. I'm enjoying it," said Tyagi to ANI.

Tyagi said that he took the help from his son to cut the trees and join the planks together to erect the wooden structure. The advocate further added that it was his father’s idea to build the platform and used “dried trees” to carve out planks and joined them together to build the ‘treehouse’.

“Living here we feel close to nature and the environment is also very clean here. I am enjoying my experience of living in the wild,” said the advocate.

'Let a storm come'

While some netizens were impressed with Tyagi's idea, others raised doubts and even poked fun about the feasibility of living in such makeshift structure for a longer period. “Best thing he used his time to read 'shrimadbhagavat Gita',” said a user. “How does this advocate manages food. He gets it delivered from home or cooks for himself?” questioned another user.

Let a storm come and we will see after that. Good way to have fun although I am not so sure about actually living there.🤣🤣🤣 — Adit Chewang (@aditchewang) April 10, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

