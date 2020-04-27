COVID-19: Here Are Things From The '90s That Returned Amid Lockdown

Since the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, a lot of things have changed, with people now dining together and reading books.

COVID-19: Here are things from the 90s that returned amid lockdown

In a bid to stem the spread of deadly coronavirus infection, the Indian government on March 14 imposed a nationwide lockdown. Since then, a lot of things have changed, including people now dining together and reading books. And not only the lockdown has compelled humankind to reprise old hobbies and learn new skills but has also brought back a lot of things from the '90s. 

Television Serials

Not only Ramayan and Mahabharat but a lot of other shows like Chanakya and Shaktiman have also returned. And, however, surprising it may sound, state television has garnered a much higher viewership than commercial channels.

Comic Books 

The lockdown has also led to a resurgence of a lot of comic books with many of them sharing free internet additions. Chacha Chaudhary, Pinki, Nagraj, Champak and Tintin and a lot many have returned to entertain people. 

Live DJ Battles

Popular in the 1990s and 1980s in the hip-hop culture, DJ battles are back again, but this time on Instagram Live. Artists like Mannie Fresh, Timbaland and Ne Yo, have brought to life again the art of the live DJ battle.

Clearer Skies

It has also led to a resurgence of clear blue skies as pollution levels across the world have reduced. In India, Jalandhar residents now have a clear view of Himalayan ranges while those in Delhi are enjoying clearer Yamuna river. 

Family dinners

Now as most people are working from home, friends have come closer and families have reunited. This has resulted in having meals together. Also, a lot of people have developed an interest in cooking which has increased varieties on the menu. 

