COVID-19: Here Are Things From The '90s That Returned Amid Lockdown

In a bid to stem the spread of deadly coronavirus infection, the Indian government on March 14 imposed a nationwide lockdown. Since then, a lot of things have changed, including people now dining together and reading books. And not only the lockdown has compelled humankind to reprise old hobbies and learn new skills but has also brought back a lot of things from the '90s.

Television Serials

Not only Ramayan and Mahabharat but a lot of other shows like Chanakya and Shaktiman have also returned. And, however, surprising it may sound, state television has garnered a much higher viewership than commercial channels.

The Ramayan and the Mahabharat does not remain only TV serials they become emotion for both actors and viewers... pic.twitter.com/cA7BXfBCxf — Dolphin (@ModestyNation_) April 23, 2020

Comic Books

The lockdown has also led to a resurgence of a lot of comic books with many of them sharing free internet additions. Chacha Chaudhary, Pinki, Nagraj, Champak and Tintin and a lot many have returned to entertain people.

Momo thinks Momo need more soda and comic books now pic.twitter.com/VNxw2UY588 — momofantasy (@momofantasyinfo) April 23, 2020

Remember Supremo? 80s superhero whose alter-ego was Amitabh Bachchan; created by Gulzar, drawn by Pratap Mullick? (If not, see this: https://t.co/K9jxgwmGZV). ANYWAYS, here be PDFs of these 4 Supremo comics for your lockdown enjoyment: https://t.co/HRGWXivHMv

yenjai#IndianComics pic.twitter.com/a8duSOO3Ax — tg Shenoy (@theBekku) March 24, 2020

Live DJ Battles

Read: Iran To Reopen Mosques In 'coronavirus-free' Areas, Introduces Colour-coding Method

Popular in the 1990s and 1980s in the hip-hop culture, DJ battles are back again, but this time on Instagram Live. Artists like Mannie Fresh, Timbaland and Ne Yo, have brought to life again the art of the live DJ battle.

TONIGHT at 8 PM EST! @djmars404 will join #InternMedia’s IG Live Series on (@)kpnelson2.



DJ Mars and I will be talking about the live DJ sets he’s been doing amidst #COVID19, his thoughts on the #celebrity battles we’ve seen on IG Live, and more.#iMStayingHome pic.twitter.com/9FusDbXJPW — Karl Nelson (@karlnelsonjr) April 22, 2020

Clearer Skies

Read: Fact Check: Did A Pune-based Doctor Named Megha Vyas Die Due To The Coronavirus?

It has also led to a resurgence of clear blue skies as pollution levels across the world have reduced. In India, Jalandhar residents now have a clear view of Himalayan ranges while those in Delhi are enjoying clearer Yamuna river.

Good morning everyone 🌞

Sat Shri Akaal 🙏#jalandhar pic.twitter.com/AaIYJywhwd — Jass Deol (@jass__deol) April 20, 2020

#BlueTwitter - the impossibly blue skies last March at Sundar Nursery, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/feq0k78dT7 — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) April 26, 2020

Family dinners

Now as most people are working from home, friends have come closer and families have reunited. This has resulted in having meals together. Also, a lot of people have developed an interest in cooking which has increased varieties on the menu.

Today We celebrate the Easter in Romania.



Family lunch, playing with My kids & talking with friends over WhatsApp. This is My kind of celebration. pic.twitter.com/LXZ0gPR3ar — Ezada Sinn (SFW) (@EzadaSinn) April 19, 2020

Read: Cuban Doctors Arrive To Help South Africa Fight Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases At 27,892; Death Toll Hits 872



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.