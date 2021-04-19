COVID-19: Karnataka Activist Develops Eco-friendly Masks That Can Grow Into Plants

With an aim to tackle the growing environmental crisis, a Karnataka based activist and social entrepreneur has developed a face mask that can grow into a plant if buried in the soil. Amidst India witnessing the second wave of coronavirus, Nithin Vas, came up with eco-friendly masks which are not only made up of cotton rags but also embedded with seeds of fruits and vegetables.

Speaking to ANI Vas said that all the masks are bio-degradable and when thrown in the soil, each of them has the capability to grow into a full-fledged plant. “We as an organisation designed this paper mask. The first layer of the mask is made up of cotton rags and the inner layer is made up of cotton linings. Interestingly, once these degradable masks are thrown in the soil, plants will grow out of them from the seeds embedded on these masks," he said. He further added that while the masks as soft as the surgical, they are more durable.

"The mask is eco-friendly and degradable. You can see a huge amount of masks, including the surgical ones, or the ones that you make at home or the towel that you tie. It saves you from the COVID infection or the infection one can contract from various viruses. But the most important thing that we need to remember is that with the conservation of human beings, we also need to worry about the animals, the other aquatic animals because these masks go and reach the oceans, polluting them an also harming the aquatic life," said Vas.

Durable

All the face-covering are made out of the pure cotton pulp and therefore Vas advised not to wash them. He echoed his stance stating that the inner layer of the masks is made up of cotton linings. This comes at a time when the country is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, thereby increasing the need to mask up against the virus. India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Inputs, Image Credits: ANI