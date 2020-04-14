COVID-19: Kolkata Police Warn Lockdown Violators Through Movie's Dialogue

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread in the country, Kolkata Police shared a meme in Bengali to warn the violators. What made netizens laud the “creativity level" of Kolkata Police amid pandemic, is the meme shared by them showing a still with Uttam Kumar and Kamal Mitra from the Sunil Bannerjee-directed movie, Deya Neya, released back in 1963. In the picture, both actors are shown to be talking about how the police authorities will make all violators of lockdown face harsh measures.

The meme has garnered hundreds of likes and comments with most internet users appreciating the Kolkata Police for using humour amid deadly COVID-19 outbreak. As of April 14, India has recorded 10,541 confirmed cases with at least 358 fatalities. One of the Twitter users even said that Kolkata Police should now forgive any violator and that staying home is the best way to battle the outbreak. Another user urged everyone to “obey Kolkata Police” in the wake of the pandemic that has rocked the world since late December, last year. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 119,705 lives worldwide as of April 14.

Now KP has also stared to add humor in their tweets like other states forces.



Greta initiative to keep people involved 💐 — Durga Pratap Singh (@singhdp1995) April 13, 2020

Creativity level : Kolkata Police — Ankit (@Ankit49791377) April 13, 2020

Ekdum thik sobai ghore thakun stay save — N. saraf (@Navratansaraf) April 13, 2020

Ghar mein rahiye safe rahiye — Natasa Saraf (@SarafNatasa) April 13, 2020

Defenately, we should obey the direction. — PARTHENDU Barua (@barua_parthendu) April 13, 2020

Lovely...we are with you KP.. — SOUMYA S MUKHERJEE (@soumyasm18) April 13, 2020

