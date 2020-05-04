'Cheers?': Reopening Of Liquor Shops Amid Lockdown Sees Flurry Of Memes As People Queue Up

The COVID-19 lockdown has undoubtedly had a major role in slowing the outbreak down in India. Amid the third lockdown phase beginning, one of the biggest new developments was the re-opening of liquor shops, amid conditions, in different parts. Meme enthusiasts were sharing memes about liquor shops staying closed during the COVID-19 lockdown; but now, netizens have found another reason to share memes on the Internet for the converse reason, which is the reopening of liquor shops in green zone areas.

Liquor shops reopened

Liquor shops in the green zones during the COVID-19 lockdown have been given permission to reopen, depending on various state governments' criteria. However, liquor shops based in malls and markets have not been given permission to start functioning again. This came amid demand from various states and corners citing a range of arguments, including excise losses to the exchequer, to the travails of the addicted, to others. However, one thing that has been witnessed is that people have thronged shops in various places, from Delhi to Bengaluru, violating social distancing. A lot of this has been captured in memes:

Me to my friend when he discusses our queuing plans in the whatsapp group where my wife is also present. #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/Zd2dzA8oK3 — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakhani) May 4, 2020

MHA: In #Lockdown3 liquor shop can be opened ,shop shall ensure only 5 person should be present at one time.



6th person : pic.twitter.com/DbNZmfsjJV — Saurabh R!! (@saurabhretw) May 1, 2020

When they say liquor shops are open in all zones but not in the containment zone. But you don't know your zone and you're zoned out because of the zones. pic.twitter.com/XqenIcRmJE — Megha Nath (@nathingofficial) May 3, 2020

*Liquor shop will remain close in Red Zone areas*



Healthy People in Red Zone areas:#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/dn6fJkTkia — Gaurav Kaushik (@impromptbakchod) May 1, 2020

