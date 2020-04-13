The Debate
COVID-19 Lockdown: Twitter Users Share ‘dumbest’ Dog Stories

What’s Viral

As majority of countries around the world are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, Twitter users have started sharing pictures and videos 'dumbest' dogs.

COVID-19

As the majority of countries around the world are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, Twitter users have started sharing pictures and videos of their ‘dumbest’ dogs. The Twitter threat started when a user asked netizens to share the photos and videos of the absurd things their dogs have ever done. The post soon became an internet sensation as thousands of people started to share hilarious things their pets have done. 

'Dumbest' dogs

From sleeping on the table to getting stuck between the toilet and the wall, internet users shared the most absurd photos and videos of their furry animals. One internet user even shared a photo of the dog pooping on the lawn with a caption, “Literally this morning tried to poop on an incline and then got so distracted by the poop rolling the oil that she (the dog) fell over”. Another user shared several pictures of the dog who ‘forever’ is at a ‘war’ with the office curtain. 

