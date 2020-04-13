COVID-19 Lockdown: Twitter Users Share ‘dumbest’ Dog Stories

As the majority of countries around the world are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, Twitter users have started sharing pictures and videos of their ‘dumbest’ dogs. The Twitter threat started when a user asked netizens to share the photos and videos of the absurd things their dogs have ever done. The post soon became an internet sensation as thousands of people started to share hilarious things their pets have done.

Please tell me about your dumbest dog — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 10, 2020

'Dumbest' dogs

From sleeping on the table to getting stuck between the toilet and the wall, internet users shared the most absurd photos and videos of their furry animals. One internet user even shared a photo of the dog pooping on the lawn with a caption, “Literally this morning tried to poop on an incline and then got so distracted by the poop rolling the oil that she (the dog) fell over”. Another user shared several pictures of the dog who ‘forever’ is at a ‘war’ with the office curtain.

Cousin’s labradoodle somehow consists of 2 out of the 6 “smartest” breeds pic.twitter.com/xFsvpOrUuV — Alex Brown (@AlejoMBrown) April 10, 2020

Vicktor liked walls pic.twitter.com/7Bu2dASA0U — Nicky Mintz (@chunky37) April 10, 2020

He was a sweetheart, but he thought every animal on TV was in the house with him. We had to change the channel anytime there was another dog or a horse on TV pic.twitter.com/LHscVHKEdJ — Would like to leave the house now (@JacketDan) April 10, 2020

these are all from different days and there are many more pic.twitter.com/Y7zKd1npZw — isolAceion Anbender (@AceAnbender) April 10, 2020

he has a special way of showing us he wants to come inside pic.twitter.com/jbEA16jigM — Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) April 11, 2020

Everytime someone gets in the bath tub, Blue figures he needs to be in there as well. pic.twitter.com/4TlWtJ2vvl — Will (@B85HOTBOD) April 10, 2020

My dog Frank got stuck between the toilet and the wall. We had to remove the whole toilet from the floor to get him out. pic.twitter.com/k587Eqydxn — Kevin McDermott (@KevinMcD54) April 10, 2020

This girl has eaten jalapeño plants down to the root. And she used to eat olives from a tree at our old house until she realized pooping them out was the pits pic.twitter.com/cN6eG5c3va — welcome to breakfast pants (@thegreatets) April 10, 2020

Where to start...scars on her face from sticking her head in a hot oven multiple times. Eats rocks. Had to call dog poison control after she got on the counter and ate coffee, a bag of cough drops, banana peels, potatoes and a 2 pound box of chocolate pic.twitter.com/dRNDj8Ug06 — bobby (@__rfm__) April 10, 2020

This was Asia. We let her dress herself and this is what she came up with. Note the necklace of mini bottles of Fireball. pic.twitter.com/VR19Ue3veU — Leon Kums (@g8erlaw68) April 10, 2020



