COVID-19: Maharashtra Police Constable Breaks Into Song To Urge People To Stay Indoors

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh recently shared a video of Maharashtra police singing the popular song from Safrosh, ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ in order to urge people to stay at home and practice social distancing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus and to contribute to the same efforts, the police officials made a “musical demand” to all the residents to remain indoors.

A Maharashtra police constable breaks into song in a bid to convince people to co-operate & stay indoors... Hope people listen to his musical entreaty!#FootSoldiersofWarOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RhuEdBN9h6 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 27, 2020

‘Salute to efforts’

As the number of infections in India reaches 987 with at least 25 deaths and 87 recovered, the effort made by Maharashtra Police was widely applauded by netizens. From calling it “musical demand” to “best approach” the Twitter users hailed the ‘creativity in hard times’. The video has already garnered over 13 thousand views and more than two thousand likes. One of the internet users also said "salute to efforts" of the people who are battling the pandemic.

Tooo good , so proud of our police and entire govt administration 🙏🏽 I salute all of u with gratitude in my heart — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 27, 2020

डॉक्टर, राज्य सरकार आणि पोलिस कोविड १ पासून जग वाचवत आहेत पण काही मूर्ख लोक अळथड़े निर्माण करीत आहेत.... त्याचे हे बोलके चित्र pic.twitter.com/ykNstXGoCa — Apna Dimag lagao (@jaihind778) March 27, 2020

Salute to all your efforts. — Smita Chaudhari (@SmitaChaudhari7) March 27, 2020

Kitna samjate hue bhi nahi man te he kya karenge.. or ab salute police department — Nitin (@Nitin91377827) March 27, 2020

Very nice — Raosaheb More (@RaosahebMore5) March 27, 2020

Great Song.



Much Needed Now.🇮🇳



Hope other states police may Motivate and Do Awareness to people in similar way.@sp_ganjam @HFWOdisha @Naveen_Odisha — A K Nanda. (@aknanda143) March 27, 2020

That's a great way... Expecting more of the same..👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻Well Done.. #MumbaiPolice — Pankaj Gupta (@PankajG63825280) March 27, 2020

There are so many different ways to handle the same situation !! Amazing and thank you to all the public servants out there😁 — Mayuresh Adhikari (@ChimmeeHere) March 27, 2020

