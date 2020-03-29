The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Maharashtra Police Constable Breaks Into Song To Urge People To Stay Indoors

What’s Viral

Maharashtra Home Minister recently shared a video of Maharashtra police singing the popular song, ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ to encourage people to stay indoors

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh recently shared a video of Maharashtra police singing the popular song from Safrosh, ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ in order to urge people to stay at home and practice social distancing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus and to contribute to the same efforts, the police officials made a “musical demand” to all the residents to remain indoors.

Read - Lockdown: Maharashtra's Shiv Bhojan Prices Slashed To Rs 5 Per Plate

Read - Maharashtra Govt Launches State's 2nd COVID Hospital In Miraj Amid 24 Positive Cases

‘Salute to efforts’

As the number of infections in India reaches 987 with at least 25 deaths and 87 recovered, the effort made by Maharashtra Police was widely applauded by netizens. From calling it “musical demand” to “best approach” the Twitter users hailed the ‘creativity in hard times’. The video has already garnered over 13 thousand views and more than two thousand likes. One of the internet users also said "salute to efforts" of the people who are battling the pandemic.

Read - Woman Dies Of Coronavirus In Mumbai: Maharashtra Toll Reaches 7

Read - 12 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra; State Tally Goes Up To 193

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Gautam
GAUTAM GAMBHIR SLAMS KEJRIWAL
Yogi
YOGI ADITYANATH ON COVID-19
Delhi
ROADS TO ANAND VIHAR, GHAZIPUR SHUT
Shaktimaan
'SHAKTIMAAN' SEQUEL IN THE WORKS
Ajinkya
AJINKYA RAHANE DONATES 10 LAKH
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE