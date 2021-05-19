COVID-19: Man Makes Hilarious Representation Of A Museum During A Pandemic | Watch

TikTok star Zach King has yet again amused netizens with a creative clip showcasing how museums would be amid the ongoing pandemic. The video shows him taking the role of a museum personnel and how the work of famous artists would be displayed during the COVID-19 crisis. The footage has been shared by the artist on Twitter and has left netizens giggling.

Museums amid pandemic

The video features Zach King placing a board of ‘Wear face masks’ on the floor. He then goes on to give masks to the subjects of some famous paintings like The Scream and Van Gogh. As the artist hands over face masks to all the famous paintings on the wall, he is heard saying, "Alright everybody, the museum is going COVID compliant. You need to wear masks at all times." The clip ends with King going to "The Last Supper" painting and then says, "Guys come on there's no indoor dining" as the characters in the painting start moving out. He then says, "Judas I am watching you." The 24-second video has gone viral on social media and netizens were amused with the funny clip. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered 1.6 million views and more than 127K likes. People took to the comments section to praise the artist for his creativity. One user commented, "I absolutely love this type of content! Your editing is so good keep it up". Another user commented, "Very interesting and fantastic. I love it." "That is so good", wrote another individual. Check out user reactions.

Love this , so cute 😆😆😆👍 — clair (@amber06332929) May 9, 2021

Amazing!!!!! I really like it‼︎ — はすちゃ (@hasukichi05) May 9, 2021

Very interesting and fantastic . I love it🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — となりのきたろう (@WettVOEVrRqmsP2) May 9, 2021

Incredible as always—love your team’s attention to detail! — Chioke Aarhus 🌐 (@chioke_io) May 8, 2021

judas, cmon man. — sam (@eldervodcax) May 8, 2021

looks so real, LOVE it XDDD — bonbonpich (@bonbonpich) May 8, 2021

Fabulous — Eugene (@Eugene646) May 8, 2021

Always a fan of your content. — DeeDee (@itsDi_JaH) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on the internet features a man screaming in excitement when the ride goes up and suddenly, his false tooth flew off due to high air pressure. The hilarious video has been shared on Daytona Slingshot's Facebook page and it has gone viral. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views at the comic moment experienced during the ride.

IMAGE: zachking/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.