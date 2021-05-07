COVID-19: Medical Workers On Way To Delhi Receive Applause At Airport; Watch Video

As gratitude and respect have continued to pour in for the frontline fighters of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began impacting the world last year, netizens and people across the globe have repeatedly lauded the medical workers for their priceless work. A similar video showing ‘love’ for the healthcare workers emerged on Twitter showing the airline staff of IndiGo honouring a nursing team from Mangalore and Manipal, who were on their way to New Delhi to help in different overwhelmed hospitals. The video, which has gone viral on social media this week, was also shared by Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

In the slightly more than one-minute long video, healthcare workers can be seen walking towards boarding the plane to Delhi as the airline staff, standing on either side, offers them a round of applause. The video was shot at Mangalore airport and it prompted the internet users to wish for essential workers’ safety and lauded their dedication to work, contribution to India’s COVID-19 fight. Even though the national vaccination campaign is in full swing, the nation is crippled with the second wave of coronavirus outbreak with over 3 lakh cases being registered daily. Amid these challenging times, the public has viewed medical workers, often as ‘angels’ or ‘Gods’. Watch video:

Nursing team from Mangalore and manipal on the way to Delhi to help different hospital. Honoured by Indigo @ Mangalore Airport.



(Src: @rohithbhat ) 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QraeIXgK0m — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 4, 2021

‘Huge respect for them’

The video has already been viewed thousands of times and netizens have commented ‘huge respect for them’. While most people are advised to stay at home and go outdoors only when required, the medical workers did not have this choice. From prolonged shifts to a drastic increase in the influx of COVID-19 patients, the hospital workers across the country are trying their best to meet the need of the hour. With nothing but pure gratitude for the medical workers, many internet users also wished for the pandemic to end and life to go back to normal.

Respect for them and their families. May God keep them safe — HumaneIndian (@HumaneIndian) May 7, 2021

So true, well said. God Bless them and keep them safe. — Smita Paul (@smita_paul) May 5, 2021

Felt emotional. lump in the throat. no less than our soldiers leaving their homes to go to war front. These are young men and women. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vishwa Hombalamath ವಿಶ್ವ ಹೊಂಬಳಮಠ (@vishwahv) May 5, 2021

God bless them, hope they all return safe. I Pray for everyone to come out from this pandemic soon. Please wear double mask — Sunil Kumar V (@hydchinnodu) May 5, 2021

We salute these heroes ....May God give them health and energy needed to fulfill ,wholeheartedly this noble endeavour..in a state where beds r sold,we have these paradigms of nobility..... — subramaniam (@subujee) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, as of May 7, India registered a record of 3,918 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,34,083 with the total cases spiking to 21,491,598 as the nation logged in 414,188 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The data showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 3.65 million while recording a steady increase comprising over 16.96% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.09%, as per data.

Image credits: Twitter

