COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's What Created 'meme Fest' Online This Week

Memes are one of the major trends that have been followed on social media. Be it a small activity like a BTS shared by a celebrity or a big activity like liquor shops reopened after 40 days of lockdown, meme fest has always been the limelight in these activities. Netizens make it evident that anything and everything on social media is meme-worthy. Have a look at the memes that went viral this week.

COVID-19 memes

COVID-19 has been affecting millions of people across the world. Therefore, so as to cheer up and feel positive, social media users have been creating COVID-19 memes. These memes include quarantine and guidelines of COVID-19.

I'm so layered and nuanced that I simultaneously think wearing a mask is a good idea and that the shamers on Reddit and Nextdoor are super annoying. (So I made this for the latter.) #COVID19memes pic.twitter.com/U6DG2NrPAr — Micah, please! (@jmblya) May 7, 2020

Liquor shop memes

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as India entered the third phase of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease, liquor shops reopened on May 4. Not only did this resulted in huge queues outside the shops in various regions across the country, but it also flooded Twitter with memes. Check out.

whiskey bottle to sanitiser pic.twitter.com/oeJfHh9HZg — GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) May 4, 2020

Kim Kardashian memes

With increased awareness about sanitisation due to COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitisers have suddenly become some of the best selling products in the world. This has also led to hundreds of new sanitiser memes on social media. One Twitter user decided to compare Kim Kardashian's different outfits and looks to sanitizer bottles of different brands. These memes were so hilarious that even Kim Kardashian herself could not stop from laughing out loud.

Kim Kardashian x Hand Sanitizers thread: pic.twitter.com/MRpnnmaix1 — noemi (@NoemyeWest) March 14, 2020

Lockdown cooking memes

Lockdown cooking has become one of the major trends as people are trying their hands on new recipes and experimental cooking. The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared some really funny lockdown cooking memes so as to cheer up their users. These lockdown cooking memes were created on the theme of Netflix's show Sacred Games.

Lockdown extension memes

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the government on May 1 announced the extension of the lockdown for another two weeks. With that, internet users thought outside of the box and gave an amusing twist to the memes. Sharing the hilarious virus and lockdown jokes on social media, that would easily crack anyone up, the netizens expressed their views about how they felt being “stuck at home” during the pandemic.

#Lockdown3

Green zone wale people to Red zone wale people : pic.twitter.com/kq5XNRg173 — Hemang Jesani 🇮🇳 (@HemangJesani) May 1, 2020

#Lockdown3



* Lockdown Is Continued Till 17 May *



Meanwhile Modi Ji : pic.twitter.com/5BSprHSnMx — Memes Buffering 🇮🇳 (@ashishcasm) May 2, 2020

