COVID-19: Mumbai Police Use 'Sholay' Twist To Urge People To Wear Double Mask

Mumbai Police took to its official Twitter handle and shared a creative post, urging citizens to wear a ‘double mask’ amid the pandemic. The department shared the important message using a cue from the popular Bollywood movie Sholay as it emphasized on the fashion trend of 1975. The post consists of an image of the characters Jai and Veeru from the movie and the message read, “Fashion Trend: Denim on Denim”.

The need of wearing a double mask

The fashion trend of 1975 is being compared with the fashion trend of 2021. Another image shows a boy wearing one mask over another with a message that read, “Safety Trend: Mask on Mask”. The image has been accompanied by an amusing caption which says, “Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar!”. This is not it as the department shared a humorous follow up to the tweet, where they wrote, “Citizens wearing two masks: "What will happen to you now, Corona?".

Appreciating the efforts of Mumbai Police, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Gabbar :- Kon the woh dono ? Kaliya :- Dono Double layer mask the sarkar. Gabbar :- Tabhi Corona haar gya". Another person wrote, "U guys r killing it". Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 500 likes. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions.

Jai-Veeru ki jodi jaise mask ki jodi bhi 'hit' hai... https://t.co/qnMgQLbz6W — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) May 6, 2021

Why double mask?

In April, a study by the University of North Carolina Health Care revealed that wearing two face coverings can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles. This will prevent them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19. While speaking to Republic, Dr Dhruv Chaudhary of PGIMS Rohtak urged people to wear a double mask-- a cloth and surgical mask as it prevents COVID-19 infections by 85 to 88% and requested them to strictly adhere to COVID-Appropriate Behaviour.

Mumbai police gets creative again

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police showcased its creativity on social media. Earlier, the department reaffirmed its position of posting “excellent content” by spreading awareness regarding wearing masks correctly by using X-Men reference. Using stills of character Erik Magnus Lehnsherr or ‘Magneto’ from the 2011 movie, X-Men: First Class played by Michael Fassbender, Mumbai Police combined the creative graphic with an animated boy showing both correct and incorrect ways to wear a facemask amid as Maharashtra deals with one of nation’s most severe situation of novel coronavirus outbreak. Posting with an equally quirky caption, Mumbai police said, “Of all the 'per-mutations' and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you...Wear your masks properly!” with hashtags ‘Taking On Corona’ and ‘X Men Wear Masks Right’.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/MumbaiPolice)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.