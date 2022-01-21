Last Updated:

COVID-19: Netizens Trend Dolo 650 Memes On Twitter, As Demand For Medicine Skyrockets

As demand for Dolo 650 has witnessed a rise, the medicine has become a top trend on social media with netizens sharing hilarious memes. Take a look.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Dolo 650

Image: @adityaasngh/@wirelessciti/Twitter


Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, coupled with several incidents of flu in India, the demand for antipyretic medicines, such as paracetamol tablets has increased. Among them, Dolo 650, an analgesic (pain killer) and antipyretic (fever-reducing) tablet has become a top trend on social media. Netizens sharing a flurry of memes on Twitter has lightened up the mood amid the gloomy situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some netizens expressed that Dolo 650 is a medicine that works against all health issues like body aches, headaches and fever. A netizen, Aditya Singh, has shared a meme alongside the caption, "When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late... Pharmacist be like."

Another netizen in the caption quipped that Vande Mataram is the national song of India, Tiger is the national animal of India and Dolo 650 is the national medicine of India. Check out some more hilarious posts from Twitterati:

Netizens qiup '5 problem 1 solution'

Netizens also shared memes featuring actors like Aishwarya Rai and scenes from movies were also used to showcase the demand of medicine amid the present rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Some users shared memes and videos featuring Rajnikanth.

While one netizen used the picture of the Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots, to join in the trend, another netizen used the song Dole Re from the movie Devdas to describe the situation of people outside medicine shops in India. Another Twitter user, Seema Jay, shared a short clip from an old Bollywood movie song to showcase the demand of Dolo 650 in India.

Another netizen wrote, "5 Problem, 1 Solution, Lord Dolo 650." Take a look at the posts below: 

(Image: @adityaasngh/@wirelessciti/Twitter)

Tags: Dolo 650, Twitter, COVID
