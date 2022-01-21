COVID-19: Netizens Trend Dolo 650 Memes On Twitter, As Demand For Medicine Skyrockets

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, coupled with several incidents of flu in India, the demand for antipyretic medicines, such as paracetamol tablets has increased. Among them, Dolo 650, an analgesic (pain killer) and antipyretic (fever-reducing) tablet has become a top trend on social media. Netizens sharing a flurry of memes on Twitter has lightened up the mood amid the gloomy situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some netizens expressed that Dolo 650 is a medicine that works against all health issues like body aches, headaches and fever. A netizen, Aditya Singh, has shared a meme alongside the caption, "When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late... Pharmacist be like."

Another netizen in the caption quipped that Vande Mataram is the national song of India, Tiger is the national animal of India and Dolo 650 is the national medicine of India. Check out some more hilarious posts from Twitterati:

When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late...

Pharmacist be like pic.twitter.com/xKlTXyhIMc — Aditya Singh (@adityaasngh) January 15, 2022

Netizens qiup '5 problem 1 solution'

Netizens also shared memes featuring actors like Aishwarya Rai and scenes from movies were also used to showcase the demand of medicine amid the present rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Some users shared memes and videos featuring Rajnikanth.

While one netizen used the picture of the Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots, to join in the trend, another netizen used the song Dole Re from the movie Devdas to describe the situation of people outside medicine shops in India. Another Twitter user, Seema Jay, shared a short clip from an old Bollywood movie song to showcase the demand of Dolo 650 in India.

Another netizen wrote, "5 Problem, 1 Solution, Lord Dolo 650." Take a look at the posts below:

Presenting U to the Era of Dolo 650 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2eXJhQwFI — 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕𝙼𝚎𝚅𝙸𝙽𝙰𝚈 (@Naneyidupakka) January 21, 2022

When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late...

Pharmacist be like: pic.twitter.com/DnM4vnnT9t — Yogesh Dhameliya 😷 (UR) (@YoDha_16) January 8, 2022

Nobody

Literally Nobody



Indians in front of medical shop#Dolo650 pic.twitter.com/QVfDGlVN2U — Akashವಾಣಿ (@AkashHolla) January 19, 2022

(Image: @adityaasngh/@wirelessciti/Twitter)