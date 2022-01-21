COVID-19: Netizens Trend Dolo 650 Memes On Twitter, As Demand For Medicine Skyrockets

Quick links:
Image: @adityaasngh/@wirelessciti/Twitter
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, coupled with several incidents of flu in India, the demand for antipyretic medicines, such as paracetamol tablets has increased. Among them, Dolo 650, an analgesic (pain killer) and antipyretic (fever-reducing) tablet has become a top trend on social media. Netizens sharing a flurry of memes on Twitter has lightened up the mood amid the gloomy situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some netizens expressed that Dolo 650 is a medicine that works against all health issues like body aches, headaches and fever. A netizen, Aditya Singh, has shared a meme alongside the caption, "When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late... Pharmacist be like."
Another netizen in the caption quipped that Vande Mataram is the national song of India, Tiger is the national animal of India and Dolo 650 is the national medicine of India. Check out some more hilarious posts from Twitterati:
#DOLO650 AND US AS #WIRELESSCITIINC have some similarities 😆😂 pic.twitter.com/GQQcxnkVlc— Wireless Citi Inc (@wirelessciti) January 18, 2022
When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late...— Aditya Singh (@adityaasngh) January 15, 2022
Pharmacist be like pic.twitter.com/xKlTXyhIMc
National Tablet Dolo-650#Dolo650 #CoronaVirus #COVID19 #Omicron #PittaKathalu #Dolo650Memes #FunnyMemes pic.twitter.com/i99gk6RXoy— సన్న పిన్ చార్జర్ (@sannapincharger) January 21, 2022
Cadbury Gems, here I come...#Dolo650 pic.twitter.com/gcP6MU9GVh— 卐 Self-proclaimed Goddess 卐 🚩 (@pecojinx) January 20, 2022
#DOLO 650 pic.twitter.com/h9DAK8Hj5v— Mohammed marshuk (@MohammedMarshuk) January 19, 2022
Netizens also shared memes featuring actors like Aishwarya Rai and scenes from movies were also used to showcase the demand of medicine amid the present rise in COVID-19 cases in India. Some users shared memes and videos featuring Rajnikanth.
While one netizen used the picture of the Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots, to join in the trend, another netizen used the song Dole Re from the movie Devdas to describe the situation of people outside medicine shops in India. Another Twitter user, Seema Jay, shared a short clip from an old Bollywood movie song to showcase the demand of Dolo 650 in India.
Another netizen wrote, "5 Problem, 1 Solution, Lord Dolo 650." Take a look at the posts below:
Presenting U to the Era of Dolo 650 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2eXJhQwFI— 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕𝙼𝚎𝚅𝙸𝙽𝙰𝚈 (@Naneyidupakka) January 21, 2022
*Dolo 650 owner right now* pic.twitter.com/eKYkoLGNnT— SHUBHAM☣️ (@toxicsarcaster) January 15, 2022
#dolo650 #Dolo— आदित्य (@adityaaadadhich) January 10, 2022
Headache, Body ache, Tooth ache, Fever, Cold ..
*Dolo 650 be like: pic.twitter.com/mqz8zRuOZO
5 Problem, 1 Solution, Lord Dolo 650 😀#paracetamol #dolo650 #dolo pic.twitter.com/8tz0Pz4Sxd— Imtiyaz Ahmad (@Ahmad__Imtiyaz) January 10, 2022
Indians taking Dolo 650 #Dolo #dolo650 #india pic.twitter.com/gv6wvPyieC— ₹AB 🇮🇳 (@ajith3_tweets) January 18, 2022
Dolo 650 after being in high demand these days👇😁#Dolo650 #Dolo pic.twitter.com/Ot3WkphL3Y— Seema Jay (@Seemajay9) January 20, 2022
When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late...— Yogesh Dhameliya 😷 (UR) (@YoDha_16) January 8, 2022
Pharmacist be like: pic.twitter.com/DnM4vnnT9t
Nobody— Akashವಾಣಿ (@AkashHolla) January 19, 2022
Literally Nobody
Indians in front of medical shop#Dolo650 pic.twitter.com/QVfDGlVN2U
Every #covid wave, #Dolo650 be like: pic.twitter.com/snOjvoTdtV— Sajal Singh (@Sajal_Singh) January 20, 2022
