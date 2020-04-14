COVID-19: '7 Things' by Miley Cyrus trends after PM Modi's address, here's why

During his address on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only announced the extension of nationwide lockdown until May 3 but also introduced ‘7 things’ that citizens should do in a bid to curb the further spread of coronavirus. However, Google trends have revealed that since his speech broadcasted at 10 am, 7 Things, a song by Miley Cyrus is coming under related searches of ‘Modi’. This implies that while the world is battling with an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus outbreak, Indians are discovering the song by American singer-songwriter.

7 things/steps for Indians

While extending the 21-day lockdown, PM Modi had said the rules will be strictly implied until April 20 but they might be eased in certain regions after that until May 3. He also touched upon the 7 things/steps that citizens should keep in mind while adhering to the nationwide lockdown or the ‘7 point mantra’.

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them

Meanwhile, as of April 14, India has recorded 10,541 confirmed cases of coronavirus with at least 358 fatalities. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 120,437 lives worldwide as of April 14. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,934,128 people. Out of the total infections, 456,599 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

