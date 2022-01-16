COVID-19: Viral Post Highlights Indigenous Man's Challenges To Reach Vaccination Centre

A photo has emerged on social media platforms showing an indigenous man carrying his father on his back to take a COVID vaccine in the Brazilian Amazon. The post is attracting a lot of attention as it shows the struggle and complicated vaccination logistics in the world's most remote regions. According to a BBC report, the picture was captured by a doctor, and it shows 24-year-old Tawy carrying his 77-year-old father, Wahu, after receiving the COVID vaccine.

The post highlights the struggle and stark reality that people face when living in backward societies. Hailing from a tribal community, the father-son duo had to travel for hours to reach the vaccination centre. Sharing the post, Dr. Simoes wrote, "Tawy carried his father for six hours through a forest with hills, streams, and obstacles to our base."

Welcoming the new year with an extraordinary image, the doctor mentioned, "No case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the Zoé population." Simoes mentioned that 67-year-old Wahu had very weak eyesight and could hardly see anything and walked with difficulty because of chronic urinary problems. "It was a very beautiful demonstration of the lovely relationship between them," Dr Simoes told BBC News Brasil.

The picture was clicked in January last year when the vaccination drive started in Brazil, one of the world's worst-hit countries by the pandemic. To administer the vaccine in the remotest region of Brazil, the health authorities had established a temporary vaccine centre within the forest areas and communicated with the communities through radio, and after much struggle the community agreed to get inoculated.

Even though Wahu's picture has created quite a buzz on the internet, the old man passed away in September last year due to some unclear reason. According to official data, so far, 853 indigenous people have succumbed to COVID in the country. It is to note that the indigenous rights group claims that deaths caused by COVID-19 are much higher.

Image: Instagram/@Erikjennings