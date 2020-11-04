COVID-19 Website Memorial Set Up By A St. Louis-based Woman To Honour The Fallen

The coronavirus pandemic hit hard in the USA where 9.47 million cases have been reported with a tragic number of 233K deaths. Out of the 9.47 million COVID-19 cases, the St. Louis County Minnesota had a total of 157K cases and 2,533 deaths. During the ongoing pandemic, the deaths of people have somewhat watered down from being a great personal tragedy to becoming mere statistics for the public record which emotionally broke Jessica Murray who has started a memorial, COVID-19 website titled stlouiscovidmemorial.com.

COVID-19 website memorial

Jessica Murray, 40, created a memorial for those who succumbed due to COVID-19 to honour the lives of the fallen. The memorial has been based upon any information she could find about the fallen online or through multiple sources which include the obituaries of the dead and all the information available about them through news stories. The website and its synonymous Facebook page have been set up to act as a memorial for the area's pandemic victims and providing some information about the lives they lived.

Murray had sat down for an extended interview with Associated Press in the USA where she expressed that just thinking about what the families of the victims are going through is heartbreaking. St. Louis had emerged as an early hotspot for COVID-19. The surrounding Counties of St. Louis have also registered over 3K deaths and hundreds of others have transitioned across the Mississippi River in Illinois. Murray was casually scrolling through her mobile device when she stumbled upon a website that kept a track of every life lost to COVID in New York. Within the next few minutes, Murray had bought the domain name of her website.

However, Jessica is not the only one who is running a website of this nature. A lady named Joyce Huston runs a Facebook page titled 'Black Corona Lives Matter' which keeps a track of all the Black victims of the pandemic. Now, Murray and Huston are working together to honour the lives of people who are no more due to the pandemic.

