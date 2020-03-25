COVID-19: People Share Hilarious Tweets On How They Are Spending Time During Lockdown

In the last couple weeks, most of us have been thrown into a brave new world of social distancing, self-isolation, and in some cases, downright lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but unused to being at home for such long periods people are discovering unusual things they never noticed before and are sharing them on social media and the Internet world has gone crazy after watching it.

People have been documenting their life at home on TikTok and sharing the ‘realities of work from home’, but people are also sharing unusual things that they have learned while being cooped up at home. It was brushing up the cooking skills, for some it was spending time with family and others found funny ways to spend time withing four walls of their house.

Funny Tweets

Here are some of the funny tweets shared by people on how they are spending their life during lockdowns. Hold on to your breaths as the tweets might leave you stunned and into splits. One of the users shared a red-painted tissue depicting it blood-stained and compared it with an online meeting during lockdown along with chopping vegetables at home.

Trying to tone down the mood of the panic-stricken people who are taking work from home in a very boring manner another user echoed similar sentiments and shared a video where he can be seen playing with his dog like a maniac after taking a break from his work from the home schedule which shows how people are not supposed to take things so seriously. One of the users shared a meme where actress Kiron Kher can be seen expressing her happiness and the user compared it when a mother sees her child speaking in English during a video conference at home.

When you are in a meeting online or sath krailay bhi kaat rahay hon.#WorkFromHomeLife pic.twitter.com/erMS7JSYVs — Distant Narcissist (@narcissistvibes) March 24, 2020

Your mom, when you are speaking in English during a video conference. #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/a7l0aTQrfG — Bade Chote (@badechote) March 24, 2020

A third user shared a hilarious meme where Farhan Akhtar who was seen reciting poems in his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was given a unique twist. Comparing a few lines of his poem in the film with that of the coronavirus outbreak, it will seriously make your hearts out laughing. Another user narrated his boring monotonous life by sharing a meme of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui depicting the scene at every house nowadays.

Quarantine Day 1



Vs



Quarantine Day 14 pic.twitter.com/ooOdhGWR82 — Isolated Jetha Lal (गोकुलधाम वाले) (@lolJetha) March 23, 2020

