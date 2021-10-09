COVID: Elderly Couple Met Online In 2020, Got Married In 2021; Netizens Shower Best Wishes

An elderly couple, Jim Adams, 78-years-old and Audrey Coutts, 79-years-old got married after meeting on the dating site 'Silver Singles' during the pandemic in late 2020, according to Oprah Daily. Adams said that on his first visit to the site, he stumbled across Audrey and it only took him a day to track her down. He admitted that after finding her, he didn't require the app.

Adams and Coutts earned a stunning 94 per cent on the dating site's compatibility metre, which determines how well a couple of matches are based on their shared interests. Audrey Coutts, who got divorced 33 years ago, told the lifestyle website that she had been a member of the site for years but had never met anyone she liked until she Adams. She said that they are a perfect match and they got along very well.

Adams persuaded Coutts to move in with him

Adams persuaded Coutts to move in with him just three months after their first date. In May, he proposed to her. Adams told the website that it seemed like he has been living with her for years. He further said that whenever they talked and when he would start to say something she would nearly immediately say the same thing. Adams wife died four years ago in 2017.

JJ Adams, Adams' son tweeted about the marriage, along with a photo of Adams and Coutts on their wedding day. He wrote the caption, "My pop did the impossible - found love in the pandemic - at 77, no less! - and got hitched this weekend[sic]."

My pop did the impossible - found love in the pandemic - at 77, no less! - and got hitched this weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P7oehh2DT5 — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) September 27, 2021

People congratulated the elderly couple

The tweet was shared on September 27 and instantly went viral. Till now it has received more than 1.5 lakh likes and over 4,800 retweets. It has invited a huge number of comments from people who congratulated the couple. One Twitter user wrote, "Have a lovely life together every day is a blessing[sic]." Another person commented, "That's beautiful. My grandmother got remarried at 72. Things like this give me hope that I have way more life to live as I'm approaching 50[sic]."

Have a lovely life together every day is a blessing 👍❤️😃 pic.twitter.com/vxEshjaSU8 — mike (@mikewigan) September 28, 2021

That's beautiful. My grandmother got remarried at 72. Things like this give me hope that I have way more life to live as I'm approaching 50. — James morrison (@harsh_critic) September 28, 2021

I love it. My father remarried at 78 many years after my mother died. They are all gone now but he is lying for eternity between two women. — Xtremegirl (@Xtremegirl4) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, another user commented, "They look lovely! Perfect! Nobody should live alone[sic]."

What a radiant couple! May they be blessed 🙌 — M.L Hufkie (@MLBishopLavis) September 28, 2021

Oh beautiful! Congratulations to them! ❤️❤️ — Stephanie Wheeler 🌴 (@s_wheeler_) September 28, 2021

How cute are they?! Congrats, Pop and lovely bride! — David Evans *Now With Added Vaccine! (@Dalek_Dave) September 28, 2021

They look lovely! Perfect! Nobody should live alone... — San Lam (@sandral38) September 27, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@TheRealJJAdams)