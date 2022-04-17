Cramosa Becomes Latest Entrant Into Internet's List Of Bizarre Food Combos; Netizens React

Social media is flooded with mouth-watering delicacies and tasty food combinations, but the bizarre food fusions and unusual snacks that are doing the rounds on the Internet are turning netizens into bad moods. From Maggi ice cream to Gulab Jamun paranthas to Icecream dosa, fusion foods can range from good to bad to worst. As netizens and food lovers still recover from the atrocious food combos, a new item has made it to the list of the internet's weirdest food. The item being talked about is Cramosas (Samosas with mint dip).

However, a Twitter user, Priyal took to the micro-blogging platform to share a glimpse of the atrocious food items. Termed Cramosa, the description of the item detailed that it was a Samosa Croissant. However, it was available with the mint dip, and this item was priced at Rs. 170. According to the post, the item was available at Delhi Airport, however, the user was so flabbergasted by the Cramosa that while sharing the image, she only wrote, "What".

Mixed reactions from netizens'

After seeing this weird food combination that went viral on Twitter, there were very few netizens who expressed a desire to try Samosa Croissant. A user wrote, "End of the world is coming soon". The second user spelled, "How can someone be so unkind to Samosa ???". The third user came up saying "we all know Akshay is gonna update his song in the next movie with jab tak rahega cramose mein aalu...".

Previously, a similar bizarre food combination of Gulab Jamun Samosa went viral on social media. The video showed a food blogger reaching a roadside eatery in Delhi that sold 'gulab jamun samosa'. Well, the blogger's reaction to the dish was not appealing just like the combination in itself doesn’t sound too appetizing. No denying the fact that such food combinations are coming up as competition to each other.

Utha le re deva, utha le 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — Shradha Agarwalla (@TheDessertCart1) April 14, 2022

I'd eat this — arundati (@arundatir) April 14, 2022

It is not too bad. It will be like eating a nice spicy croissant — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) April 14, 2022

French people will start hating Indians🤣🤣🤣 — Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) April 14, 2022

Image: Unsplash