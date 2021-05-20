'Crazy Miracle': Uber Driver Returns Woman's Phone Eight Months After She Left It In Cab

A British woman was left flabbergasted when her Uber Driver returned her phone, eight months after she left it in his taxi. According to LadBible, 27-year-old Shay Sade recently had a chance encounter with the same Uber driver who had driven her nearly a year ago. As events unfolded, the driver not only returned her phone but also told her that he had been keeping hold of it, in case he should bump into her again.

Speaking to LadBible in the aftermath, Sade said that her 'faith in humanity was restored by the 'crazy miracle'. "I've lost things in the past and people have used it or done stuff with it,” she said adding that it was the first time a stranger had done something like this. Shay, who works as a DJ, also took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story.

NAHHH I lost my phone over 8 months ago and had no idea what happened to it, it literally vanished. Today I book an Uber and my Uber driver goes “hold on I have something for you” and hands me my lost phone. He said he held onto it in case by chance he picked me up again 😭🥺 — Shay Sade (@shaysade_) April 30, 2021

Still such nice people out here. He said he tried to tell Uber but they didn’t do anything about it. So he kept it in his car till I saw him again so he can hand it back. This has made my weekend 🤩 — Shay Sade (@shaysade_) April 30, 2021

Context I don’t know him at all i can’t even remember getting into his car but the fact he kept my phone for me for 8 months and by chance saw me today and gave it to me. HOW IS THIS EVEN REAL?! I’m still shocked and had to thank him for being so kind. — Shay Sade (@shaysade_) April 30, 2021

I wanna give him a gift to thank him but I may be breaking Uber policies or something 😂I don’t know I just feel hella blessed rn. That phone was precious to me had so many memories on and I was gutted when it went. All I know is there are genuinely good people in this world ❤️ — Shay Sade (@shaysade_) April 30, 2021

Similar Incident

While this man earnest behaviour is winning hearts, a similar incident has left the internet in chuckles. According to media reports, a man who lost his smartphone in a shop got it back a few days later after the person who stole it returned the device as he could not operate it. While taking on the matter local police said, that the man left his mobile phone worth Rs 45,000 by mistake at a sweet shop at Jamalpur and the phone was soon stolen from the shop counter, where it was lying, by a 22-year-old person.

Later, the phone owner had lodged a complaint with the police as the phone could not be traced at the sweet shop, a police official said. Police also added that he had tried to make a call to his number from another phone but found it was switched off. But the situation looked up on September 6, when he repeated the attempt and the man who had stolen the phone answered the call and told him that he wanted to return the phone as he did not know how to operate it.

