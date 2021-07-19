Creative Dad Shares Photoshopped Photos Of His Toddler Whenever Mom Asks For Well-being

There is a stereotype in society that a father cannot keep his child in a well-maintained manner if the mother of the toddler is not at home. There is also a common belief that a father messes up the house if he has been left alone with a toddler. However, breaking all stereotypes, a father of two sons, keeps his children in such a manner that would definitely give a normal mom a heart attack.



Duess' photographs always create a storm

Every father shares perfect photographs of the children whenever their mom asks for their well-being. But, in Kenny Duess' case, he always does the exact opposite of what is expected from a dad. Whenever Duess's wife asked about the children, he always shared a photoshopped picture of his toddler. Duess, hailing from Antwerp in Belgium, has always created a storm over the internet by sharing photoshopped pictures of his children. One such photograph shared by Duess shows the kid precariously hanging from a balcony. The caption of the hilarious post reads, "You don’t need much to enjoy the view. Dad is always on the lookout for all the dangers in the streets."

Kenny Duess' creativity is enough to give a heart attack to a mom

Reacting to the viral photograph, one user wrote, "Good thing she is close by you dad in case you decide to lean forward too much she can push you back." In another photograph, the creative dad can be seen with the kid being carried away by a seagull from a beach. The image with caption. "We spend two days at the Belgian coastline. Apparently, there are a couple of aggressive seagulls there. If someone finds their nest with Aster in it, please let me know," has garnered over twenty thousand likes on Instagram and hundreds of witty comments. The third photograph illustrates that Duess is drinking alcohol with his kid. The image captioned, "Always a good excuse to celebrate with her favourite party drink," has also garnered over eight thousand likes and thousands of funny comments.

(Image Credit: onadventurewithdad/ Instagram)

