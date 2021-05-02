'Creepy, Karaoke, Drunk...': Taxi Driver Offers Passengers Ten Ride Options To Choose From

A taxi driver in America is now offering 10 different choices to his passengers on the kind of ride they want to take. Identified as Cameron, the Lyft driver offers varied hilarious alternatives of ride options which range from 'silent' to 'karaoke' to 'creepy' rides. A photograph of Cameron’s list was shared on Reddit and has now intrigued people across the world.

'Welcome to Cameron's car'

“Welcome to Cameron's car. To ensure the best ride possible for you, I have prepared a menu of the various types of rides I offer. Just choose one (or don't, that's an option too) then sit back, relax and enjoy the ride," the beginning part of his list stuck back of his car notifies.

It then goes on to enlist all the 10 rides- the awkward, funny, silent, creepy, karaoke, bubbles, small talk, therapy, drunk and the cliché rides. Furthermore, it also describes each of the rides. For instance, during the funny ride, the passenger and the motorist share light moments from their lives in an addendum to the taxi driver telling jokes and funny incidences from his life.

The post was shared on Reddit on Thursday and has racked up more than 116,000 upvotes and 2,300 comments in just two days. “Start with a bubble ride and then switch to a creepy ride. Maybe end it with a drunk ride. This is like ice cream scoops: it’s better when you mix flavors,” quipped a Redditor. “As long as I see both hands at ten and two I wouldn’t mind checking out the creepy ride too,’ added another. Meanwhile, another user added, “I use Uber a lot (pre-pandemic) for business travels so I use a standard set of things to talk about in my head. It's quite good practice/testing grounds for socializing with strangers because you're given a full out by the end of the ride!”

Image Credits: Unsplash/Reddit

