Videos featuring the goofy side of animals as well as their bond with humans are a plethora in social media. Such videos seldom fail to garner netizens' attention and one particular video seems to have interested veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The video featured a man resuscitating an injured monkey after it was attacked by a pack of dogs.

Ashwin shares video of man rescuing monkey

Sharing the clip portraying a man's effort in saving the monkey, Ravi Chandran Ashwin wrote on Twitter 'There is hope.' The video originally shared by Sudha Ramen showed the man pumping the monkey's chest after he noticed the animal losing its breath. Later, the man tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for saving the monkey. The man's sincere efforts bore fruit as the monkey regained consciousness soon and he laughed and hugged it.

Sudha Ramen in the caption identified the man as Mr Prabhu and praised his action in saving an 8-month-old macaque. Sudha Ramen shared the clip alongside the caption, "there are people who still value every little life on this earth. Here, Mr Prabhu uses the first aid techniques he learned years back to resuscitate an 8-month-old macaque that was attacked by a group of dogs His swift action has saved the life of this little fella. @Thiruselvamts." Watch the video here:

The video showing the kind gesture of the man has garnered 927K views and several reactions. Netizens, could not stop themselves from reacting to the heartwarming gesture of the man. One user commented, "The joy of giving rebirth to a life is a special feeling." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you Sudha we need people like you in this world. In today’s times, nobody is valuing any others' life." Another user commented, "that's something human thing we have to do, respect and salute sir."

