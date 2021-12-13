Last Updated:

'There is hope': Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin Lauds Man's Effort To Save Dying Monkey's Life; Watch Video

A video of man saving the life of monkey has caught the attention of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. He took to the microblogging site to react to the clip.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Ravichandran Ashwin

Image: Twitter/@ashwinravi99/PTI


Videos featuring the goofy side of animals as well as their bond with humans are a plethora in social media. Such videos seldom fail to garner netizens' attention and one particular video seems to have interested veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The video featured a man resuscitating an injured monkey after it was attacked by a pack of dogs.

Ashwin shares video of man rescuing monkey

Sharing the clip portraying a man's effort in saving the monkey, Ravi Chandran Ashwin wrote on Twitter 'There is hope.' The video originally shared by Sudha Ramen showed the man pumping the monkey's chest after he noticed the animal losing its breath. Later, the man tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for saving the monkey. The man's sincere efforts bore fruit as the monkey regained consciousness soon and he laughed and hugged it.

Sudha Ramen in the caption identified the man as Mr Prabhu and praised his action in saving an 8-month-old macaque. Sudha Ramen shared the clip alongside the caption, "there are people who still value every little life on this earth. Here, Mr Prabhu uses the first aid techniques he learned years back to resuscitate an 8-month-old macaque that was attacked by a group of dogs His swift action has saved the life of this little fella. @Thiruselvamts." Watch the video here:

READ | Karnataka: Students put dustbin on teacher's head in viral video; police probing incident

The video showing the kind gesture of the man has garnered 927K views and several reactions. Netizens, could not stop themselves from reacting to the heartwarming gesture of the man. One user commented, "The joy of giving rebirth to a life is a special feeling." Another netizen wrote, "Thank you Sudha we need people like you in this world. In today’s times, nobody is valuing any others' life." Another user commented, "that's something human thing we have to do, respect and salute sir."

READ | Viral Video: Umpire signals boundary in unseen 'cheerleader' fashion; WATCH

Image: PTI/Twitter/@ashwinravi99

READ | Viral Video of street vendor serving Kulhad Momos leaves netizens divided; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ravichandran Ashwin, Monkey, Monkey Video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com