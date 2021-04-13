'Crime Against Humanity': Woman Mixes Popcorn With Salad, Leaves Netizens Baffled

Fusion food is a new culinary science trend that has been gaining momentum in recent times. From 'gulab jamun ki sabzi' to 'oreo samosa', people have been experimenting with food as recently 'popcorn salad' has created a buzz. A Twitter user Cody Tap shared a video on its handle where a female chef can be seen preparing popcorn salad. Even the uploader seems to be baffled by the recipe as the caption read, "What the hell is this".

'Popcorn salad'

The 1 minute 35 seconds long video begins with the chef adding popcorn into a bowl full of mayonnaise and veggies. “The texture of the popcorn in this salad is so weirdly good”, said the chef while she is preparing the dish. Further, into the video, she mixed the mayonnaise with the popcorn. She then put the salad in her serving bowl and added some micro greens. After tasting the salad, the chef said, “This salad is going to crunch..I mean, crush at our party”. Let’s have a look at the video.

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

Netizens react

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "This is the whitest video on the internet. It’s like Mayo only on plain white bread". Another person wrote, "I can't even finish watching this, may her show get canceled". One of the users even write that this is "Crime against humanity". The video has managed to gather 3 million views. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

Bet I can make you feel ðŸ¤¢ in one video .... https://t.co/p9i9WeeKwf — Raven (@Solitary_Raven) April 12, 2021

This is an atrocity and her friends are paid actors https://t.co/Syi3pjtIbe — Patrick M. Obley (@PMOWriter) April 12, 2021

This is a nope nope nope https://t.co/fve6CnNys4 — Kenton (@Kenton_la) April 12, 2021

In another such video, a person makes Red Sauce Pasta dosa. The video begins as the person is seen spreading dosa batter on the pan. Further in the video, he adds vegetables like onion and capsicum. The person is seen adding sauces as per his taste and spreading it on the batter. Generally, you make the dosa by adding its regular filling of vegetables and potato but here the twist comes when the person adds some boiled pasta with lots of cheese. The prepared dosa is served by being cut into small pieces with lots of cheese on the top. The video has been uploaded with a hilarious caption that says, "Tamil friends gets abusive when he sees this type of dosa".

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai ðŸ˜¹ðŸ˜¹ pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — ðŸš© (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@codybtap)