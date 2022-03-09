Last Updated:

Watch | Croatian Freediver Sets Record By Walking 107 Metres Underwater In Single Breath

The Guinness World Record has revealed that Vitomir Maricic held his breath for 3 minutes 6 seconds to complete more than two lengths of the 50-metre pool.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Croatia

Image: Facebook/@GuinnessWorldRecords


The Guinness World Records has revealed that a Croatian freediver named Vitomir Maricic has broken the record for the longest underwater walk in one breath (male). Vitomir Maricic walked 107 metres underwater while holding a weight in his arms for 3 minutes 6 seconds. Maricic broke the previous record of another Croatian freediver Boris Milosic who had walked 96 metres in March 2020. 

The Guinness World Records has shared a video of Vitomir Maricic where he is seen breaking the previous record of the longest underwater walk. Vitomir Maricic held his breath for 3 minutes 6 seconds to complete more than two lengths of the 50-metre pool. According to the Guinness World Records statement, Vitomir’s attempt took place on September 17, 2021, in Thallassotherapia Opatija Hospital's swimming pool. Notably, he wanted to make the attempt to raise awareness about the research the hospital is doing on freediving. Vitomir Maricic insisted that his effort will help to shape the sport and its safety as well as benefit the medical field. He carried weights in his arms to ensure that he does not float upwards and had one foot always in contact with the floor.

Netizens call him 'real legend'

According to the Guinness World Records website, Vitomir did not train for the attempt for the breath-hold record. Maricic had entered the first freediving competition four years ago. Vitomir Maricic told GWR that if he is provided with the "right setting", he will easily break other Guinness World Records titles as well. The video, since being shared on YouTube has captured the attention of netizens. The video has garnered 154808 views and reactions from netizens. One user commented, "He was so calm while I was here freaking out on his behalf." Another user wrote, "He is a real legend." Another netizen wrote, "Pretty sure this guy could explore the whole ocean in one breath."

Tags: Croatia, Vitomir Maricic, Guinness World Record
First Published:
