'Crush The Curve': Kerala Police Urge People To Get Vaccinated, Netizens Laud Creativity

In an effort to encourage the citizens to get vaccinated, Kerala police on Sunday, April 11, took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of Rasputin challenge. In the video, India’s COVID vaccines can be seen dancing to the popular sound-track ‘Rasputin'. “Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre..Crush The Curve..Back to Basics..”, wrote the police department. The 'Rasputin Challenge' has now gone viral and was initially started by two medical students from Thrissur Medical College last week.

Kerala police share a video of Rasputin challenge

In the video, both Indian vaccines can be seen grooving to the beats of the popular soundtrack Rasputin by Boney M. Further into the video, a message flashes on the screen which says, “Get vaccinated from nearest vaccination centre”. Another message says, “Crush the curve”. Let’s have a look at the video.

Impressed by the police department, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "great aproach Greetings to sunny Kerala from Slovakia. Wish I vould visit Kerala again and wish we had Covaxin here". Another person wrote, "Quite a contemporary way of promoting vaccination. Need of the hour!".·The video has managed to gather over 8K views and over 900 likes. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. "Appreciable creation on social media", wrote a person in the caption. Another person wrote, "This feels like it's inspired from/a tribute to the doctors dancing to Rasputin. Great idea by @TheKeralaPolice".

Covaxin & Covishield ðŸ’‰ dance to Rasputin https://t.co/qEjHJc6kSJ — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) April 12, 2021

Such a good idea of doing anime on this. https://t.co/nSG3HtR9Cv — Chandan Kumar Dash (@join_chandan) April 12, 2021

#KeralaPolice went the Rasputin way to spread its message on Vaccination! Awesome!! Crush The Curve & Crush the Hate Curve too that’s rising!! #StepAgainstHatred #Rasputindance https://t.co/tYML6k8rNP — ðŸ’™ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸SreeðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â¤ï¸ (@sreenshri) April 12, 2021

Very innovative way to get people vaccinated. https://t.co/pdmI0EMJ4g — Pushpalata Nair (@Nairpushie) April 12, 2021

What is the Rasputin Challenge?

Last week, two Kerala medical students, Janaki M Omkumar from Thiruvananthapuram and Naveen K Razak from Waynad took the internet by storm with their dance performance in the college’s corridor. Attired in their scrubs the two perform the uplifting dance amid the rising COVID-19 crisis to cheer people up in bleak times. The video was inspired by the dancer and choreographer Vanesa Seco’s performance on the same number, which went viral on Instagram.

