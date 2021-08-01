Cryptic Signboard On A Highway Earnestly Asking 'Tom' To Forgive Leaves Netizens Clueless

A cryptic signboard on a highway in England's Essex, asking to forgive for some unknown reasons has left the bypassers as well as the netizens clueless. The mysterious signboard reads, "I'm sorry Tom please forgive me." As per the post shared on the Facebook page of Your Southend, it was snapped by an onlooker at Rayleigh Weir roundabout on the A127. The photos which were uploaded on July 28 with the caption, "Spotted at Rayleigh Weir roundabout on the A127. Does anyone know what happened to Tom" went viral on the social media platform.

Have a look at the photographs:

Netizens pointed grammatical mistakes in the Cryptic signboard

In a witty twist, the netizens replied with the correct usage of punctuation as they said that the signboard had a slight grammatical error. One of the users who seems to be well aware of the English grammar nuances pointed out a minor grammatical error and wrote, "Well ideally, there’d be an apostrophe and two extra full stops as well as moving the comma. Maybe Tom is big on punctuation?"

While replying to the user, another user named Cherry Ade wrote with a screenshot of the correct usage of punctuation. "I’m sorry, Tom. Please, forgive me. xx - is what I believe to be correct. He’s not forgiving anyone with poor punctuation like that," read the witty reply. "She doesn't deserve his forgiveness if she forgets an apostrophe. I'm is I'm not I'm so it's not a real apology," replied the other user. "Someone cheated on poor Tom and they are trying to get him back."

(Image Credit: Your Southend/Facebook)

